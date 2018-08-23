Solitaire Closes After Three Years in West Highland

The cutthroat Denver restaurant scene claimed another victim this week as Solitaire, at 3927 West 32nd Avenue, went dark this week. Chef Mark Ferguson and Andrea Faulisi Ferguson opened the West Highland eatery in April 2015 in the former home of Highland's Garden Cafe, bringing an innovative small-plates menu to the neighborhood.

The owners posted this message on Solitaire's Facebook page on August 21:

It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close Solitaire permanently. We cannot thank our staff, neighbors and friends for all your support and great memories over the years. This has been such an amazing adventure and we look forward to new possibilities, adventures and beginnings. With love,

Andrea and Mark Ferguson,

Edward Durell & The Solitaire Staff