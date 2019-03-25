Steve Kurowski Will Leave the Colorado Brewers Guild

Steve Kurowski, who has served as the chief beer ambassador, event planner and all-around anchor for the Colorado Brewers Guild since 2009, plans to move on from the organization in May.

Over the past decade, Kurowski has helped guide the Guild, which advocates for laws and policies that benefit Colorado's craft breweries, through an unprecedented period of growth in the industry. When he took over as marketing director, after leaving a position at Breckenridge Brewery, there were roughly 100 craft brewers in the state. There are now more than 400, more than 60 percent of which are Guild members.

During that time, he helped develop the annual Colorado Craft Beer Week, which just ended its 2019 iteration on Sunday, and created Collaboration Fest, the state's signature beer fest. He also spearheaded dozens of other events, marketing campaigns, fundraisers and educational sojourns.