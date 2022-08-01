Social Sightings: Five Taco Tuesday Specials to Try

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings offers a quick taste of interesting food tidbits that we've recently spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
In the last couple of years, chef Dana Rodriguez has launched a mezcal brand (Doña Loca), been named the new executive chef of Casa Bonita, nabbed another James Beard Award nomination and opened her third restaurant, Cantina Loca. Starting August 2, the eatery at 2890 Zuni Street will be offering a new special: Loca’s T&T. Available every Tuesday, it includes a Cantina Loca margarita and two tacos for $10.
Instagram: @cantinalocadenver
2022 pick for Best New Restaurant, recently added another special to its lineup: Street Taco Tuesdays. All day every Tuesday, you can order street taco-sized versions of everything on La Diabla's taco menu for $3 each. The restaurant also serves $3 tacos during happy hour (from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday), as well as its popular Jose's Gone Fishing deal (a margarita and two al pastor tacos for $5) on Wednesdays.
Instagram: @ladiabladenver
Mas Kaos on Tennyson Street, recently closed, the three Uno Mas locations (South Pearl Street, East Sixth Avenue and Fort Collins) are still going strong. Every Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m., get $1 off any taco on the regular Uno Mas menu, from the Sea of Cortez with scallops and shrimp to house chorizo, carnitas and barbacoa.
Instagram: @unomas_southpearl
Instagram: adelitascocinaycantina
Instagram: @cabroncarbontaqueria
For more info: Visit tacosselenecolorado.com