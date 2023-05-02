Taco Uprising Debuts in Five Points June 3

Taco Uprising is ready to open. Located at 2849 Welton Street, the fast-casual Mexican spot from owners Matias Gutknecht and Samuel Valdez has a menu dominated by tacos priced from $4 to $6. It also serves chips with salsa and queso, desserts, specialty drinks and breakfast options available.
Valdez says that his grandfather's experience selling burgers alongside tacos at his stand in Mexico "simply because he loved burgers" is an inspiration for the eatery, which is focused on Mexican homestyle cooking, but doesn't shy away from some experimentation.
The menu covers all regions of Mexico, he adds, including less common options like flor de calabasa, in which taco ingredients are wrapped in a squash blossom and grilled. “There are some tacos on the menu that you won’t catch at other taco joints,” Valdez notes. He also plans to add a rotating taco of the month.
Most of Uprising's tacos are served on flour tortillas because, as Valdez says, “nothing is better than a warm flour tortilla.” But, he adds, the restaurant can also cater to food allergies. “If you love tacos, we can accommodate you regardless of your dietary needs."
In the mornings, Gutknecht adds, the eatery is dishing out a breakfast menu with options like fried chicken and huevos rancheros served taco style, along with coffee sourced from Lavazza.
The drink menu includes agave-forward small-batch cocktails like margaritas, Palomas and ranch waters for $10 to $12 along with Mexican beers in bottles and cans.
Taco Uprising has been Gutknecht and Valdez’s shared vision for years. The two met about ten years ago, when Gutknecht became Valdez’s training coach (both are endurance athletes). Gutknecht has worked in local restaurants, including the Brown Palace's Ship Tavern and the Beaver Creek Chophouse, and developed the restaurant's concept a few years ago as part of his MBA program, but "I've been dreaming of it for far longer than that," he notes.
Valdez worked in the industry for decades in New York and Dallas. He’s been a dishwasher, server, cook, bartender and culinary manager. “I’ve basically worn all the hats in a restaurant,” he says.
Choosing Five Points for Uprising’s home was intentional for the duo. “The neighborhood is under a lot of change, with a mix of well-known and new businesses moving in. I think it’s a good place to be,” Gutknecht says.
Fulfilling this dream took even longer than the two expected. Permitting delays, which are a common hurdle for eateries opening in Denver, affected the business, pushing its original fall 2022 projected opening back for months.
Uprising's owners hope it will become a go-to for tacos and margaritas, but they also aim to be a part of the sustainable food movement. “We’re trying to be a leader in that field,” says Gutknecht. The restaurant is currently going through the costly and time-consuming process to receive B Corp Certification, and all restaurant decisions are based on sustainability, “not just the dollar sign,” he adds.
Taco Uprising also plans to partner with local organizations like We Don’t Waste and Compost Colorado. “If we get more small mom-and-pops doing this, hopefully it will move the needle,” Gutknecht says.
Taco Uprising is located at 2849 Welton Street and will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Sautrday, June 3 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. After that, its hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit tacouprising.com or follow @tacouprising on Instagram.