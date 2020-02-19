Going Booze-Free at Ten Breweries in Denver and Beyond

Colorado breweries are often about so much more than the beer they make. Many serve as gathering places to bring the community together for fun and relaxation, with or without beers. If you're looking to skip the alcohol but still get in on the good times, these breweries offer non-alcoholic options that are anything but an afterthought.
Oskar Blues Brewery
1640 S. Sunset Street, Longmont
303-776-1914
oskarblues.com
B. Stiff & Sons Old Fashioned Sodas are crafted right in the Oskar Blues Longmont brewery. All the soda flavors are gluten-free and made from pure cane sugar. The company started out making just root beer but expanded to include black cherry, ginger beer, orange cream and cream soda, and the brewery plans to roll out new flavors soon.
Mountain Cowboy Brewing Company
318 Fifth Street, Frederick
303-952-4433
mountaincowboybrewing.com
Mountain Cowboy is brewing up more than just beer; coffee is also a passion at the Frederick facility. The brewery sources coffee beans from around the world and roasts and blends them in-house. The medium roast uses a blend of beans from Columbia, Costa Rica and Honduras, and has hints of chocolate and banana. The dark roast is made with beans from Brazil, East Africa and Indonesia. There’s also decaf coffee, espresso, cold brew coffee, cappuccino and more. Mountain Cowboy also serves a variety of teas: a spicy chai latte, Earl Grey, English breakfast and herbal teas.
Dos Luces
1236 South Broadway
720-379-7763
dosluces.com
All beers from Dos Luces start with corn as the main ingredient, including an alcohol-free brew called Chicha Morada. It’s made from purple corn, fruit and spices, with a hint of sweetness from maguey nectar. It's a traditional Peruvian beverage that Dos Luces also ferments for a more beer-like version. Mexican coke and Jarritos sodas are also available at the Latin American-themed brewery.
Two22 Brew
4550 South Reservoir Road, Centennial
720-328-9038
two22brew.com
This suburban brewery makes its own root beer served by the pint, and also pours rotating flavors of Trubucha kombucha. If you can't decide between a root beer and one of the house beers, Two22 will serve you a blend of both.
BJ’s Brewhouse
14245 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
720-927-4260
bjrestaurants.com
BJ’s Brewhouse makes its own sodas: vanilla cream, orange cream, root beer and black cherry. Beyond these, you can get on board the slushie craze with a frozen strawberry limeade, or stick with BJ's signature lemonades in regular, peach or strawberry.
San Luis Valley Brewing Company
420 San Juan Avenue, Alamosa
719-587-2337
slvbrewco.com
Inside the San Luis Valley Brewing Company, you'll also find The Roast, which serves house-roasted espresso, coffee, cappuccino, lattes, cold brew coffee and coffee "cocktails." The Sail Away Latte, for example, combines coffee with chocolate and coconut, while the Thirsty Bear adds local honey, cream and chocolate to house-roasted coffee.
Tommyknocker Brewery
1401 Miner Street, Idaho Springs
303-567-2688
tommyknocker.com
Make a visit to Tommyknocker’s Idaho Springs brewhouse for its award-winning housemade root beer on draft. Other flavors include almond creme, orange creme and strawberry creme, all of which are available in cans. These non-alcoholic sodas, especially the root beer, can often be found at other breweries around the state.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Three Barrel Brewing Company
475 Grand Avenue, Del Norte
719-657-0681
threebarrelbrew.com
Three Barrel Brewing is a family-friendly spot, so it’s fitting that they also make handcrafted sodas in addition to beer. Choose from cream soda or root beer; the bartender will even make you a float with either one.
Bristol Brewing
1604 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs
719-633-2555
bristolbrewing.com
Bristol's housemade root beer is well known in its home town. Chief Root Beer is named for the Cañon elementary school mascot, the former school of the owner’s children. Make it even better by requesting a root beer float.
Smuggler’s Union Restaurant and Brewery
225 South Pine Street, Telluride
970-729-5620
smugglerunion.com
Smuggler’s has a little bit of everything on its food menu, including shrimp pesto linguini, a white truffle mushroom burger, housemade sausages and salads. If you're not interested in beer to pair with your meal, the brewpub makes its own root beer and ginger beer.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!