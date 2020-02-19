Going Booze-Free at Ten Breweries in Denver and Beyond

Colorado breweries are often about so much more than the beer they make. Many serve as gathering places to bring the community together for fun and relaxation, with or without beers. If you're looking to skip the alcohol but still get in on the good times, these breweries offer non-alcoholic options that are anything but an afterthought.

Oskar Blues Brewery

1640 S. Sunset Street, Longmont

303-776-1914

oskarblues.com

B. Stiff & Sons Old Fashioned Sodas are crafted right in the Oskar Blues Longmont brewery. All the soda flavors are gluten-free and made from pure cane sugar. The company started out making just root beer but expanded to include black cherry, ginger beer, orange cream and cream soda, and the brewery plans to roll out new flavors soon.

Mountain Cowboy

Mountain Cowboy Brewing Company

318 Fifth Street, Frederick

303-952-4433

mountaincowboybrewing.com

Mountain Cowboy is brewing up more than just beer; coffee is also a passion at the Frederick facility. The brewery sources coffee beans from around the world and roasts and blends them in-house. The medium roast uses a blend of beans from Columbia, Costa Rica and Honduras, and has hints of chocolate and banana. The dark roast is made with beans from Brazil, East Africa and Indonesia. There’s also decaf coffee, espresso, cold brew coffee, cappuccino and more. Mountain Cowboy also serves a variety of teas: a spicy chai latte, Earl Grey, English breakfast and herbal teas.

Dos Luces

1236 South Broadway

720-379-7763

dosluces.com

All beers from Dos Luces start with corn as the main ingredient, including an alcohol-free brew called Chicha Morada. It’s made from purple corn, fruit and spices, with a hint of sweetness from maguey nectar. It's a traditional Peruvian beverage that Dos Luces also ferments for a more beer-like version. Mexican coke and Jarritos sodas are also available at the Latin American-themed brewery.

Two22 Brew

4550 South Reservoir Road, Centennial

720-328-9038

two22brew.com

This suburban brewery makes its own root beer served by the pint, and also pours rotating flavors of Trubucha kombucha. If you can't decide between a root beer and one of the house beers, Two22 will serve you a blend of both.

BJ’s Brewhouse

14245 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

720-927-4260

bjrestaurants.com

BJ’s Brewhouse makes its own sodas: vanilla cream, orange cream, root beer and black cherry. Beyond these, you can get on board the slushie craze with a frozen strawberry limeade, or stick with BJ's signature lemonades in regular, peach or strawberry.

EXPAND San Luis Brewing

San Luis Valley Brewing Company

420 San Juan Avenue, Alamosa

719-587-2337

slvbrewco.com

Inside the San Luis Valley Brewing Company, you'll also find The Roast, which serves house-roasted espresso, coffee, cappuccino, lattes, cold brew coffee and coffee "cocktails." The Sail Away Latte, for example, combines coffee with chocolate and coconut, while the Thirsty Bear adds local honey, cream and chocolate to house-roasted coffee.

Tommy Knocker Brewing

Tommyknocker Brewery

1401 Miner Street, Idaho Springs

303-567-2688

tommyknocker.com

Make a visit to Tommyknocker’s Idaho Springs brewhouse for its award-winning housemade root beer on draft. Other flavors include almond creme, orange creme and strawberry creme, all of which are available in cans. These non-alcoholic sodas, especially the root beer, can often be found at other breweries around the state.

Three Barrel Brewing Company

475 Grand Avenue, Del Norte

719-657-0681

threebarrelbrew.com

Three Barrel Brewing is a family-friendly spot, so it’s fitting that they also make handcrafted sodas in addition to beer. Choose from cream soda or root beer; the bartender will even make you a float with either one.

EXPAND Bristol Brewing

Bristol Brewing

1604 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs

719-633-2555

bristolbrewing.com

Bristol's housemade root beer is well known in its home town. Chief Root Beer is named for the Cañon elementary school mascot, the former school of the owner’s children. Make it even better by requesting a root beer float.

Smuggler’s Union Restaurant and Brewery

225 South Pine Street, Telluride

970-729-5620

smugglerunion.com

Smuggler’s has a little bit of everything on its food menu, including shrimp pesto linguini, a white truffle mushroom burger, housemade sausages and salads. If you're not interested in beer to pair with your meal, the brewpub makes its own root beer and ginger beer.