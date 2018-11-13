What Is Japanese Soul Food? Find Out at Tenya

The big sign above the door at 3901 Tennyson Street reads "Tenya Japanese Soulfood," a somewhat confusing commingling of culinary styles that might have Berkeley neighbors scratching their heads. But it turns out that Tenya is tapping into a growing interest in comforting and booze-friendly Japanese cooking that, at Tenya, encompasses robotayaki (skewers) and small plates that allow customers to mix and match fried chicken, chilled salads, noodle dishes and other snacks that pair well with sake, beer and mixed drinks.

Tenya takes over the former home of Kazan Ramen Bistro under new owners. While Kazan lasted less than a year, the address is in the heart of the Tennyson Street action and has also held Axios Estiatorio (from 2011 to 2017) and Brasserie Felix (from 2008 to 2011). Co-owner Jimmy Niwa, who also runs Niwa Japanese BBQ in Dallas, says that he and his partners chose Denver and the Berkeley neighborhood because of what they saw as a growing interest in different styles of international cuisine here, and a young demographic that prefers to share a variety of dishes over drinks rather than sitting down for long, heavy meals.