The Easy Vegan Founders Launching Plant-Based Hot Dog and Italian Ice Stand

click to enlarge Matt Heikkila (left), Taylor Herbert and Alexi Mandolini represented the Easy Vegan in The Great Food Truck Race. Food Network

Other Dog plans to outsource its plant-based hot dogs, but all toppings will be made in-house. It may even experiment with making its own buns, while also aiming to create a scalable model.“Other Dog is something that we can visualize being able to grow and operate in many places simultaneously, in addition to the fixed cart location,” Herbert says. “It’s a fun, low-overhead concept. We call it our side quest.”Opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant is still a primary pursuit for Mandolini and Herbert. They’re actively looking for a space and have set aside their Food Network winnings for when the right location presents itself. “It's a big financial risk to go into a brick-and-mortar space, so it's really important for us to build out these low-overhead mobile food concepts to support our goals in a restaurant space, which include taking really good care of a team and creating positions that are careers,” Herbert notes.As for the Easy Vegan, business has been booming since itswin. “We definitely weren't prepared for how busy we would be. I don't think we quite realized how big of a fan base the show has," Herbert says. "It's been really great, because a lot of these [new customers] aren't vegan or vegetarian, and it always means so much to us when people are open-minded about our food."“It blows our mind that people were coming from so far to see us," Mandolini concludes. "We are just so full of gratitude for all of the support.”