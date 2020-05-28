 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ella Jones took more than two years to go from from still to bottle.EXPAND
Ella Jones took more than two years to go from from still to bottle.
Mark Antonation

The Family Jones Debuts Its First Bourbon With Weekend Barbecue

Mark Antonation | May 28, 2020 | 11:29am
AA

Two years marks a significant milestone for a distillery, because 24 months is the minimum legal age at which a spirit can be labeled a straight bourbon. There are other requirements, of course, but you can't call it straight bourbon if it doesn't rest in new charred oak barrels for at least two trips around the sun.

The Family Jones Spirit House opened in November 2017, so along with its sister distillery in Loveland, has been making booze for more than two years (the Loveland facility began production earlier that year). Since the first day in business, head distiller Rob Masters has kept that two-year minimum in mind for his bourbon, Ella Jones Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which the Family Jones will release this weekend with a barbecue pop-up celebration.

"This is our first bourbon made in-house," Masters says of Ella Jones. "We released our first rye whiskey, Atticus Jones, in the fall — and it sold out fast."

Related Stories

Up to that point, the distillery had been selling Stop Gap whiskey, a product made by another distillery that was always intended as a short-term solution. And with the release of Atticus and Ella, Stop Gap has been retired. 

Ella, like Atticus, is a Colorado product. "I've only ever bought grains from four Colorado farms," the distiller notes.

Another requirement for bourbon is that it must be made from a grain bill of at least 51 percent corn; Ella's mash includes 75 percent corn, which Masters purchased from Whiskey Sisters Supply (which specializes in grains for distilleries) and Colorado Stock and Grain. Rye and barley malt comprise the remainder of the grain bill, with the malt procured from Root Shoot Malting (a favorite of Colorado craft breweries) and the rye grown by Jones Family Farms in the Salida (the name is purely coincidental).

Once distilled, the bourbon sat in charred Missouri oak barrels for an average of 2.8 years; Masters created the final blend from nineteen different barrels. Over that time, Ella lost 20 percent of its volume to "the angel's share," the portion of barrel-aged spirits lost to evaporation during aging.

Masters says the new bourbon is best enjoyed neat, but that it also works well in a very simple cocktail, such as an Old Fashioned (try it with two ounces of Ella Jones, two or three dashes of Angostura bitters, a teaspoon of water and a half-teaspoon of sugar, along with a big curl of orange peel and a large ice cube or two). The distiller describes the bourbon as "round and oily" in its mouthfeel, owing to its age and 100-percent pot distillation.

This Saturday, May 30, the Family Jones will be selling bourbon cocktail and barbecue kits from the Denver tasting room at 3245 Osage Street. The cocktails kits run from $65 to $85 and include enough Ella Jones and other ingredients for eight to ten Amaretto Sour, Highball or Old Fashioned cocktails (single bottles without the mixers are also be available). Tack on a barbecue box to go for $45, which will get you pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, a loaf of housemade pullman bread and an apple crisp for dessert. Order on the Family Jones online store before 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, for pick-up between noon and 4 p.m. on May 30.

A limited number of bottles of Ella Jones have also been released for distribution and should hit liquor store shelves as early as this Friday.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.