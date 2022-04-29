Colorado's First Restaurant, Bar and Shooting Range Combo Now Open

Booze and guns are a dangerous pairing, but the team behind The Gallery Sportsman's Club and Range, which opens at noon Friday, April 29, at 1350 Colorado Mills Parkway in Lakewood, says safety is a top priority.
Behind the 20,000-square-foot facility are co-founders Mark and Megan Hymanson and David Grasso, who "intend to break the stigma surrounding shooting sports and remove the intimidation factor that new shooters often experience," according to an announcement about the opening. "They cater to avid and novice shooters alike and welcome patrons of all backgrounds, political beliefs, and skill levels."
The range itself has two fully immersive shooting bays with seven 25-yard-long gun-ready lanes and eight 20-yard entirely tactical lanes, with walk-in pricing starting at $20 per hour. But you won't be able to down drinks on site, then visit the range.
The Barrel Room is the Gallery's restaurant and lounge — the first in the state at a shooting range. Its menu includes typical bar-food fare like nachos, cheese curds and burgers, along with a full bar. But before entering, patrons will have to secure any firearm in their car or in the facility's complimentary valet lockers. A government-issued ID must also be presented; it will be scanned and sent to the range, ensuring that no one can shoot after sipping. In fact, after checking in at the Barrel Room, you cannot use the range for the remainder of the day.
Caffeinating at the on-site Trigger Press coffee shop, though, is totally okay before breaking out a firearm.
But what if someone shows up already feeling buzzed and heads straight to the range? Unlike at other ranges in the state, the staff here is TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) certified, and so trained to identify signs of alcohol intoxication.
The Gallery also has a retail store that sells firearms and ammunition, as well as outdoor supplies like coolers and camping chairs and Colorado hunting and fishing licenses.
The facility is open to the public but also offers six types of memberships. You can RSVP for the grand-opening weekend (April 29-30) on Eventbrite.