The Goldfinch Is South Broadway's Newest Cocktail Bar

click to enlarge There's plenty of comfy seating at the Goldfinch. Molly Martin

click to enlarge There are little surprises throughout the space, like an elevated lounge seat. Molly Martin

click to enlarge The bar's eponymous cocktail is topped with a little gold powder. Molly Martin

click to enlarge The bar's entrance is in the parking lot next to the Upswell Studio building. Molly Martin

"We wanted something that would work for this area," says Iain Chisholm, owner of the Goldfinch , which is now open at 1842 South Broadway. It's an area he's very familiar with — he lives just three blocks away.This stretch of South Broadway, in the Platt Park neighborhood, has some great bars, restaurants, breweries and distilleries, he notes, but he hopes to fill a gap, offering a low-key nightlife destination that feels slightly elevated, but also warm and welcoming.Over a decade ago, Chisholm opened Americatus Restaurant and Market at 2449 Larimer Street — just as that part of the Ballpark neighborhood was morphing into RiNo. He also owned the nearby Dada Art Bar. But around seven years ago, he turned his attention to food manufacturing.He's excited to be back in the bar business now, and hopes that the Goldfinch will be a part of transforming the neighborhood. "I think South Broadway has not yet been tapped," he says. "It kind of feels like when I did my restaurant. At that time, I was the first full-service restaurant north." That was before spots like the Populist opened on Larimer; since then, it's become the town's hottest nightlife area.The demographics of South Broadway have been shifting with the addition of big new residential developments, he adds. He sees the Goldfinch as a spot that neighborhood residents can go for a night out without having to head downtown, as well as a destination for those looking to avoid the crowds in RiNo and LoDo."The idea is to just have a good mix of a little of everything — food, really good drinks, music. So it's more than just a bar," Chisholm says.The space is tucked into a parking lot and located behind Upswell Studios. It has a small patio in front and was most recently home to Euro Crepes & Bistro. The ceilings are tall, and there's plenty of light during the daytime hours, which guests can enjoy during weekend brunch.It's been decked out with plenty of seating and a vibrant color palate with some nods to the Southwest. The bathrooms, which are bathed in red light and have vintage mirrors covering the walls, are worth visiting, too. "This is our starting canvas," Chisholm says. "I suspect even six months from now, it'll have a lot of uniqueness and little things added on — that's part of the fun of having a bar, running a bar, working in a bar — the little things that change when places stick around for a while."The menu is concise but includes some fun options, all of which are made to share. "We wanted to have a pretty solid food program but not be a restaurant," Chisholm notes. Choices include kimbap, green chickpea falafel, a Bavarian pretzel and broiled raclette cheese served over potatoes and smoked brisket.The cocktails are interesting but not extravagant, such as a take on a dirty martini with herbs and caper berries, and the Goldfinch, a mezcal- and tequila-based libation infused with habanero and jalapeño peppers.There are several zero-proof options, too, plus wines by the glass and bottle."I'm super excited for our music program," Chisholm adds. "We're starting with a really great lineup, then we're just going to build on that. It's going to be a very unique offering in terms of music," with a focus on "downtempo loungy house style."The name was inspired by a trip — an ayahuasca ceremony, to be specific. "The goldfinch was my spirit animal through all of that," Chisholm recalls, "and then I looked it up and there was all this symbology. Across cultures, it's like a joyful spirit, tenacious, positivity." All of that fits his vision of creating a happy vibe."We want it to be a very joyous, welcoming experience," he concludes.