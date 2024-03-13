The Goldfinch Is South Broadway's Newest Cocktail Bar

"We wanted something that would work for this area," says Iain Chisholm, owner of the Goldfinch, which is now open at 1842 South Broadway. It's an area he's very familiar with — he lives just three blocks away.
This stretch of South Broadway, in the Platt Park neighborhood, has some great bars, restaurants, breweries and distilleries, he notes, but he hopes to fill a gap, offering a low-key nightlife destination that feels slightly elevated, but also warm and welcoming.
Over a decade ago, Chisholm opened Americatus Restaurant and Market at 2449 Larimer Street — just as that part of the Ballpark neighborhood was morphing into RiNo. He also owned the nearby Dada Art Bar. But around seven years ago, he turned his attention to food manufacturing.
He's excited to be back in the bar business now, and hopes that the Goldfinch will be a part of transforming the neighborhood. "I think South Broadway has not yet been tapped," he says. "It kind of feels like when I did my restaurant. At that time, I was the first full-service restaurant north." That was before spots like the Populist opened on Larimer; since then, it's become the town's hottest nightlife area.
"The idea is to just have a good mix of a little of everything — food, really good drinks, music. So it's more than just a bar," Chisholm says.
The space is tucked into a parking lot and located behind Upswell Studios. It has a small patio in front and was most recently home to Euro Crepes & Bistro. The ceilings are tall, and there's plenty of light during the daytime hours, which guests can enjoy during weekend brunch.
The menu is concise but includes some fun options, all of which are made to share. "We wanted to have a pretty solid food program but not be a restaurant," Chisholm notes. Choices include kimbap, green chickpea falafel, a Bavarian pretzel and broiled raclette cheese served over potatoes and smoked brisket.
The cocktails are interesting but not extravagant, such as a take on a dirty martini with herbs and caper berries, and the Goldfinch, a mezcal- and tequila-based libation infused with habanero and jalapeño peppers.
"I'm super excited for our music program," Chisholm adds. "We're starting with a really great lineup, then we're just going to build on that. It's going to be a very unique offering in terms of music," with a focus on "downtempo loungy house style."
The name was inspired by a trip — an ayahuasca ceremony, to be specific. "The goldfinch was my spirit animal through all of that," Chisholm recalls, "and then I looked it up and there was all this symbology. Across cultures, it's like a joyful spirit, tenacious, positivity." All of that fits his vision of creating a happy vibe.
"We want it to be a very joyous, welcoming experience," he concludes.
goldfinchdenver.com.