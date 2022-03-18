Mother and Son Duo Launch Business Offering In-Home Korean Dining Experiences

For home cooks, Asian food can be one of the more intimidating food genres to dive into. The assortment of sauces, spices and ingredients are often unfamiliar to those with primarily European/Latin food experience. But one Front Range-based Korean mother-son duo, Sunny and MJ Hong, are bringing their traditional food right to your table with the Korean BBQ Chef, an in-home dining experience.
“We knew there would be a market for this sort of business since Korean food is so unique and no one was doing it yet," MJ says. "We are the first at-home Korean cuisine experience in Colorado.”
This budding business was inspired by the family's mission to improve the quality of home cooked food for the patriarch of their family after a cancer diagnosis with cancer. MJ and his mom mastered their traditional Korean recipes during that process and now, they are sharing that passion all over Colorado.
MJ was born in Korea and moved to the United States when he was a boy. Luckily, generations of his family's recipes followed. When he was a bit older, he traveled around Europe and Asia, honing his culinary skills and picking up valuable home cooking methods along the way. With this new culinary repertoire, he eventually went on to manage two of the best Korean and Japanese BBQ restaurants in New York City.
MJ’s food career was blossoming when he learned that his father has been diagnosed with colon cancer. Eventually, the cancer metastasized to his father's lungs, at which point doctors advised him to improve his diet through healthy home cooked meals. Using the family's generations-old recipes, MJ perfected many of the items now offered on his menu with guidance from Sunny.
Unlike the modern American diet, "traditional Korean recipes are inherently healthier, which is what my father needed at the time,” MJ notes.
With its array of fermented foods, a focal shift from meat to vegetables, and a solid nutritional report card, Korean food is often recommended for people suffering from digestive issues. The most well-known fermented ingredient from Korea, kimchi, is fermented cabbage or radish that is chock-full of beneficial microbes to help digestion.
Fermented foods have exploded in popularity in recent years, with kombucha shelves progressively taking over the beverage section at stores and Michelin-star restaurants hiring fermentation scientists. Meanwhile, Korean chefs are using fermentation recipes that are thousands of years old.
Ingredients like kimchi, with it’s slightly acidic profile, allows chefs like MJ to incorporate these unique flavors into complex dishes that are novel to most people in Colorado. Although there are health benefits to Korean food, MJ’s menu is first and foremost flavorful. One of his most popular appetizers, Korean fried chicken wings, have a crispness that only rice flour can provide. Tossed in a Gochujang-honey sauce, these wings are accompanied by a seasonal rotating menu of traditional Korean sides, or banchan.
Like most farm to table chefs, MJ prioritizes sourcing locally when possible. “Without the immense overhead of running a restaurant, I’m able to put more money into buying the best ingredients possible for each private event," he explains. Instead of paying a fleet of employees, I’m able to buy organic meat and fresh local produce.”
Along with a full service meal (which is customizable), MJ offers a variety of traditional Korean alcoholic drinks such as soju and makgulli to enhance the experience. Soju is the national drink of Korea and is the best-selling liquor in the world according to Drinks International. It is usually consumed neat, but also mixes well with MJ’s homemade Korean sparkling soda.
Makgulli is another alcohol derived from rice, but with a lower alcohol volume. This slightly effervescent liquor lost some popularity in Korean as it was deemed a peasant’s drink, but it is now making a bold resurgence in the global beverage community. The slight acidity and carbonation pairs perfectly with the menu MJ offers.
The Korean BBQ Chef offers in-home dining experiences as well as catering and meal prep in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. For more information, visit thekoreanbbqchef.com.