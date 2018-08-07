The Nine Best Cider Houses in Metro Denver

Stem is one of Colorado's best-known cider companies, but there are many others.

Colorado is awash in ale, sodden with suds, heaped with hops. There's a craft brewery in nearly every Denver neighborhood and suburb, but where does a cider lover go for the tart, crisp taste of apple? While cider companies are a little more spread out on the Front Range, there are a surprising number to choose from, each offering a whole variety of flavors and sweetness levels. Here are nine places to sample, sip or swig cider in Denver and the surrounding area.

EXPAND Acreage looks out over rural Boulder County. Mark Antonation

Acreage

1380 Horizon Avenue, Unit A, Lafayette

720-443-3007

Acreage opened in early 2018 as the culinary venture and farmhouse production facility from Stem, which began making ciders in downtown Denver in 2013. The bright, kid-friendly space in Lafayette has all of the bestsellers from Stem Ciders, plus a brunch and full dinner menu, much of which is cooked over a wood-fired grill. If you don't want a big meal, you can snack on cast-iron cornbread, frites, mixed Spanish olives and soft pretzels. There are also taps from Colorado Cider Co., St. Vrain, Snow Capped and Big B’s.

Grab a cider and a seat with a view of the action at the Rackhouse. C Squared Ciders

C Squared Ciders/The Rackhouse

2875 Blake Street

720-570-7824

The Rackhouse is a restaurant and taproom for both C Squared Ciders and Bierstadt Lagerhaus. The bar, which pours all of the cider company's products, overlooks the production facility from an open mezzanine level. C Squared is known for its award-winning, small-batch seasonal and year-round ciders, including Ginger, a medium-dry version with fresh organic ginger root; the sweeter Alma, a juicy, balanced semi-sweet apple cider; and Lila, made with locally grown lavender, blue juniper and rose hips. While sipping cider, there’s plenty of fun to be had here, with a six-foot tall Connect Four wall, Super Nintendo on a huge screen and giant beer pong, not to mention a creative slate of cider-friendly food.