Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

The Ponti Brings a Vegetable-Forward Lunch Option to the Denver Art Museum

November 22, 2021 1:05PM

The salmon tartare from the Ponti.
The salmon tartare from the Ponti. Marc Piscotty
"I do really appreciate vegan food...and just much, much lighter food," says Ben Love, chef de cuisine at The Ponti, which opened inside the new Sie Welcome Center that debuted at the Denver Art Museum late last month.

"Years ago, when we were talking about this restaurant...we wanted to build a restaurant that was more vegetable-forward and grains and legumes," adds Jennifer Jasinski, the James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Ultreia, Stoic & Genuine, Rioja and Bistro Vendôme; she's the consulting chef on the museum project.

She and Love worked together to develop the menu. "This is a partnership, and Ben is the guy here every day making this place happen and making it delicious," Jasinski notes.

While the other new eatery at the museum, Cafe Gío, is open only during museum hours and offers quick service in a casual setting, the Ponti is meant to be more than a stopover for art lovers. The restaurant is open to all diners, making it an enticing lunch option for downtown workers who have returned to offices. The menu is loaded with dishes that are nutritious and satisfying — the type of food you could eat several times a week — and the design is sleek and elegant. It's open daily for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has an abridged bar menu available from 2 to 5 p.m. Dinner is currently served from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays only.
click to enlarge JAMES FLORIO PHOTOGRAPHY
James Florio Photography
The food offerings are broken into two categories. On the "Bites" side are smaller dishes, including a parsnip and smoked apple soup with buckwheat groats and black truffle ($9) and a mezze platter ($18) with a smattering of items to snack on: grilled pappadam, goat cheese, eggplant, hummus, lebneh, Castelvetrano olives, cucumber, and kofta made with lamb from Buckner Family Farm.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


If you're looking for "More Substantial" offerings, there's a section for that, too. It's where you'll find the Ponti's lineup of sandwiches, including a tempeh reuben ($17) that manages to mimic the flavor of corned beef while remaining vegetarian. Or beef up with a blended burger ($18) that beefs up beef from Buckner Family Farm with crimini and porcini mushrooms; it's served on a brioche bun with aioli, Gruyère, confit tomato and arugula. Both of those options are served with sweet potato fries and a housemade pickle.

At Rioja, one of the highlights is Jasinski's handmade pasta, and that makes an appearance at the Ponti, too. There's a farro verde fettuccine ($18) on offer, as well as what may be the most indulgent option at this restaurant: cavatelli ($19) with a sugo made with lamb from Buckner Family Farm, crispy rosemary and tomato confit.

While many restaurants are still cutting lunch because of staffing shortages, the Ponti offers an upscale option that may hit your wallet harder than a fast-food fix, but also provides just the right mix of nutrition and indulgence to make your mid-day break a treat that you won't regret later.

The Ponti is located on level one of the Sie Welcome Center at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information, visit thepontidenver.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation