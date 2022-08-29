The Preservery Closing September 4, Owners to Start a Nonprofit to Feed the Homeless

"We are not saying 'goodbye' but we are closing for good," is the title of a blog post published on August 26 by Whitney Ariss, who co-owns the Preservery at 3040 Blake Street with her husband, Obe. They opened the restaurant offering new American fare in a marketplace setting, along with live music, back in 2016.
This week, the Preservery will be open for brunch only, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 4, its final day. After that, the couple will focus on a new venture: The Preservery Foundation. The final two brunch services will be specialty: Saturday's features a East Coast vs West Coast rapper battle and Sunday's theme is "brunch stock" with music from the 60s. There will be brunch specials and "probably be a few surprises mixed in there," Ariss says.
The decision to close was driven by several factors, the couple says. "As long as we were tenants renting from a landlord, we were always going to be handing over any modest profits toward the cause of making a wealthy person (or company) even wealthier," Ariss writes, noting that the rent on their RiNo location has increased almost 30 percent since the initial lease was signed in 2015. The couple did look into moving the Preservery, but the time and cost to redesign and build out a new space didn't make sense. "We'd essentially be starting from scratch," Ariss says.
So, the couple sold the business, though they will keep ownership of the name Preservery. Ariss couldn't reveal who bought the business, but shared it is "an existing local company that will be a good fit for the neighborhood." That new company is set to take over the lease on October 1, though an opening date is yet to be announced.
Ariss also talks about the time commitment and personal sacrifices required to run a restaurant. "Our constant presence at the restaurant came at the expense of time spent with friends, family, and our only daughter, Adira," she says. The day their daughter was born, Ariss adds, her husband "brought me to the hospital in the morning after my water unexpectedly broke a full month before my due date. They determined I needed a c-section which they scheduled for the afternoon, so Obe went to work to help get the team ready for one of the busiest services of the year, came back to the hospital to witness the birth, then went back to work again for dinner service."
Then in December 2020, spurred on by "seeing numerous tent encampments around the neighborhood looking both vulnerable and brave, all blanketed in white," the couple decided to focus on a new effort: asking the community to help provide meals for those in need.
They have already hand delivered 4,000 meals since the endeavor began, all of which have been purchased by customers who bought a $12 meal to feed themselves and a person in need, or spent $6 on a straight up gift. The price, Ariss says, covers both labor and costs. Meals are still available for purchase online or at the restaurant through September 4.
The Arisses will do a final Preservery-kitchen-prepared delivery after September 4. While they are without a kitchen after that, she hopes to partner with restaurants to make the meals at a similar price point, which Obe will hand deliver to encampments around the city
Opening another brick and mortar is likely on the horizon.They have already looked at some spaces, but because they are dedicated to renovating an older building, Ariss said it's been difficult to find something affordable and in the city. They are determined to stay within Denver's downtown area (ideally around RiNo, Five Points or Uptown). What exactly will be in the space will depend on where they move. "The building kind of tells you what we're going to do," Ariss comments. They are open to another restaurant, but will likely start with production of the nonprofit meals. They may also teach cooking classes, as Ariss has already begun doing for children.
The couple is looking at other ventures as well. "Obe has, his whole life, wanted to do something with cars and is pursuing racing as well as managing a really fun and informative social media account, @iwouldbuythisride," she adds.
Also in the works: more travel as a family and quality time with Adira. But the foundation will be the focus of much of their attention.
"We can’t dismantle racism, we can’t end the housing crisis, we can’t solve world hunger, but we can do our best to help make sure the most vulnerable, disenfranchised folks in our community get the chance to go to bed with a full belly, because that is what every human deserves," Ariss concludes.