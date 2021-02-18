 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Openings and Closings |

Hudson Hill and Lady Jane Owner Opens The Wild on Wynkoop Street

Mark Antonation | February 18, 2021 | 5:06pm
The Wild is now open across the street from Union Station.
The Wild is now open across the street from Union Station.
Courtesy of The Wild
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Jake Soffes knows how to build a bar. Sure, he has a specific vibe in mind, and it's not a dark and dingy dive or a shoulder-to-shoulder nightclub. His first two efforts, Hudson Hill in Capitol Hill and Lady Jane in LoHi, offer an atmosphere that's calm and sophisticated, where the warm glow of Edison bulbs plays off natural wood and leather surfaces, and where an espresso drink feels just as appropriate as a signature cocktail.

Like these two, Soffes's newest bar, The Wild, feels casual and airy, polished and mature — but never cold or uninviting. The Wild takes over a former office space at 1660 Wynkoop Street, in a set-back courtyard right across the street from Union Station. The owner took the name from Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are; he says it's because the bar feels like a secret place a few steps removed from the noise and pressure of downtown.

The Wild resembles its siblings thanks to interior design from Unum Collaborative; triangles and long, straight lines — at the bar, the banquettes and seating nooks — break up the space, allowing intimacy when it's wanted and camaraderie when it's allowed (mingling with strangers, for now, is not encouraged). New French doors look out onto the courtyard, offering a northern exposure that always feels like late afternoon — like a long happy hour from morning until nighttime arrives. Wall art and houseplants add to the cafe style.

Related Stories

If morning's your thing, you can get coffee along with pastries, breakfast burritos, yogurt and granola starting at 8 a.m. Soffes says the Wild is perfect for a breakfast meeting, or you can come later for drinks and an assortment of nibbles that lean toward the charcuterie end of the bar-food spectrum. In addition to the kinds of cocktails found at his other two bars, the owner has added a list of about fifty wines by the bottle ranging from $40 to $150 — a nod to guests who will likely be coming and going from the neighborhood's range of top-caliber restaurants.

Inside, the Wild is about the same size as Hudson Hill, plus there's a 900-square-foot patio in the courtyard, which is in the process of being completed; when finished, it will have even more of a "secret garden" ambience — where the wild things might just kick up their furry paws and enjoy a refreshing spring cocktail.

The Wild is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The website is currently under construction, but more details can be found on the bar's Instagram page.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.