Social Sightings: Don't Feel Like Going Out? These Restaurants Deliver Good Eats

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
If there's one thing on which everyone I've talked to over the last few weeks agrees, it's that moving sucks. My recent move from the University of Denver area to Congress Park seems to have dragged on endlessly, and while I normally try to balance cooking at home with dining out, delivery has been a dinner go-to recently. Fortunately, I've landed on a few favorites that have made the stress of boxing up my life a little easier to swallow:
For Thai cravings, ghost kitchen Khan Toke has become a staple. Run by Jonathan Konsila along with his wife, brother and his parents, who are from Thailand, it offers dishes that are popular in America, like a stellar pad thai, along with less common options like somtum pou plara, shredded green papaya salad with tomato, string bean, fermented-fish sauce, salted crab, tamarind juice, palm sugar and lime dressing; and its signature, saucy fried chicken. For dessert, don't miss the mango sticky rice.
Order it on Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats or at khantokecolorado.com for pickup at 1468 South Cherokee Street.
Bourbon Grill, a no-frills staple on East Colfax Avenue, an order of its stuffed-to-the-brim box of bourbon chicken and rice with a choice of two sides is enough to share, or you can stash some leftovers for later. Pro tip: add a couple of egg rolls for snacking and an extra side of mac and cheese (because you can never have too many noodles on hand).
Order it on GrubHub and Doordash or visit bourbongrilltogo.com to order for pickup at 571 East Colfax Avenue.
I've been on a hot and sour soup kick lately, and the very best I've found comes from John Holly's at 2422 South Downing Street. Just a large order of the deeply flavorful soup loaded with tofu and wood ear mushrooms is enough for a satisfying meal; John Holly's offers in-house delivery through its website, and it shows up super fast if you're in the University/Platt Park neighborhood.
Order it via order.johnhollysdenver.com.
While it's not on any delivery apps, the place in my new neighborhood that most people have insisted I check out is Peter's Chinese, which has been open at 2609 East12th Avenue since 1985. So, after a particularly long day that left me craving comfort food, I opted to try its hot and sour soup and sesame chicken. While the soup isn't something I'd get again (it was a far cry from the version from John Holly's), the sesame chicken was an extra-crispy delight.
To order delivery, call the restaurant at 303-377-3218.
Tikka and Grill, which now has locations on South Broadway and East Sixth Avenue, was our 2022 Best of Denver pick for Best Indian Restaurant, and its food holds up incredibly well to go (and as leftovers). So I'll typically order more than I need for one meal so I can take some into the office the next day for lunch. While staples like chicken tikka masala and saag paneer are some of the most flavorful versions around, this is a menu worth exploring further A new favorite is the lasuni gobi, a saucy garlic cauliflower that just happens to be vegan.
Order VIA GrubHub, GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats, or place a pickup order at denver.thetikkaandgrill.com.
Tokio at 2907 Huron Street knows that the right way to package up its ramen is by sending the broth separately from the noodles and other accoutrements, along with a nice, deep bowl for slurping. There are even reheating instructions included. Go for the Cremoso Diablo with cha syu pork, bok choy, bean sprouts, pickled bamboo, green onion, spicy sesame oil and red pickled ginger garnished with cheddar and jack cheese, plus heavy cream in the pork and chicken broth.
Order via Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates, or place a pickup order at order.toasttab.com/online/tokio.