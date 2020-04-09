Northwest Denver Will Soon Have a Golden Thai-angle

Ever since Thai Basil closed at 3301 West 38th Avenue several years ago, northwest Denver has been lacking in Thai food. For a time, nearby Edgewater was a hotbed of pad Thai and massaman curry, but Thailicious closed in 2017, leaving US Thai Cafe, at 5228 West 25th Avenue, as the only option (but a good one).

But things could soon get spicy in the neighborhood: One Thai restaurant just opened in Jefferson Park, and two more are under construction, which will create a Golden Thai-angle of eateries east and west of Federal Boulevard.

Ros Siam opened last month at 2637 West 26th Avenue, moving into the Victorian bungalow that Sassafras vacated last year when it moved to 3927 West 32nd Avenue. (What was the first restaurant to occupy this space? La Loma, close to fifty years ago). This is the first restaurant for owner Attawut "Wut" Intongkam, and he's making the best of bad timing by offering both lunch and dinner to go; stop in to grab your order (call 303-953-0291 or go to ros-siam.com to place it) and you can admire the wood floors, stained-glass windows, colorful wallpaper and spacious porch.

Just a few blocks away, another neighborhood favorite is being transformed. The onetime home of Jack-n-Grill at 2524 Federal Boulevard is in the midst of a complete remodel. Jack-n-Grill founder Jack Martinez closed his restaurant in June 2018 and sold the building to KATT Properties LLC later that year. While a sign has yet to go up, state records show that the address is currently registered as My Thai Cafe.

Less than a mile away, Beau Thai is slowly approaching its opening date at 3464 West 32nd Avenue, which Prosit Fine Beers and Sausages once called home. This is the third Beau Thai for owners Anita and Yubraj Gurung, who also have locations in Evergreen and Castle Rock (both of which are open for pay-ahead takeout). The Gurung family had operated restaurants in Thailand before moving here; they ran Katmandu Restaurant in Nederland in the early 2000s. The new Beau Thai will have a liquor license and a big picture window facing West 32nd Avenue.

Once they're all open, you could easily visit the three new Thai joints on foot in a single evening, walking across the neighborhood on a delicious pad Thai tour.

As for now, we can dream, can't we?