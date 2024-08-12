Three Peach Recipes From Local Chefs to Try Now

One of the best parts of eating in the metro area is the easy access to farm-fresh produce, particularly in late summer (aka now) when there's a wide variety of choices at the many markets around town.
This is the time to stock up on all the fruits and veggies, from underrated picks like kohlrabi and haruki turnips to favorites like juicy heirloom tomatoes — though none may be as beloved as Colorado's peaches.
In season from late July into September, the state's staple stone fruit is particularly sweet right now — I tested several from the Wednesday night Boulder farmers' market last week to be sure.
If you already have or are planning to stock up on local peaches in the coming weeks, here are three recipes to try:
Grilled Peach Tartine
Brandon Soto is a chef and hospitality liaison with Pinchi Umami, the new nomadic restaurant from chef Michael Diaz de Leon, who earned one Michelin Star at Bruto in 2023 before leaving to pursue his own culinary endeavors.
This recipe, Soto says, was "on the menu at the Heck’s Tavern up at Devil's Thumb Ranch back in 2017."
Ingredients
A lovely loaf of sourdough
3 halved peaches
Torn mint and basil
'Nduja (I like the brand La Quercia at Marczyk Fine Foods)
Mascarpone
Honey
Directions
Whip mascarpone with honey, salt and pepper to taste. Grill sourdough slices and halved peaches. Schmear grilled bread with 'nduja. Add small dollops of mascarpone mixture. Slice and place peaches on the tartine. Toss on herbs and a glug of olive oil. Enjoy your tartine!
In 2021, Paul Reilly, chef/co-owner of Coperta in Uptown, shared some peach insight from Steve Ela of Ela Family Farms, along with a pair of recipes. This one has since become a staple during that magical moment when both local peaches and freshly roasted green chiles can be found at the same time — which is due to happen very soon.
"This is kind of like a salad and kind of like a side," Reilly says. "Either way, savory dishes with stone fruits are underappreciated. Peaches take really well to a little bit of spice, whether from chiles or baking spices." Serve with grilled pork or chicken.
Ingredients
2 tbsp salted butter
1 lb peaches, halved
1 cup sliced Anaheim peppers
Salt to taste
4 oz goat cheese, crumbled
½ cup cashews or almonds, toasted
1 tbsp honey
Arugula or microgreens to garnish
Directions
Heat a large, cast-iron skillet on medium-high heat and add butter. Once melted, place peaches cut-side down in skillet. Do not move the pan! Cook for 4-5 minutes until the peaches are slightly caramelized. Remove peaches to a plate and increase heat to high. Add Anaheim chiles and sprinkle with salt. Sauté 4-5 minutes until soft and charred. Add peaches back in and give the pan a toss to marry the peaches and peppers. Sprinkle on goat cheese, cashews and honey. Remove from heat and serve straight from the cast-iron pan. Garnish with arugula or microgreens on top.
Pete Marczyk and Barbara Macfarlane founded Marczyk Fine Foods in 2002 and the shop, which has locations on East 17th Avenue and East Colfax Avenue, remains a favorite for a wide variety of gourmet goodies, including bakery favorites.
Back in 2012, the couple shared their go-to peach pie recipe with Westword, and it's a classic for good reason.
Ingredients
8 peaches (appx. 2 lbs.)
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
½ cup sugar
¼ tsp cinnamon
1/8 tsp allspice
2 tbsp cornstarch
2 tbsp butter, cut into small chunks
1 recipe pie dough (enough for double-crusted pie)*
Milk & cinnamon sugar (for top crust)
Pie dough (from Gourmet magazine, February 1990)
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 stick (6 tbsp) cold unsalted butter, cut into bits
2 tbsp Crisco
1/4 tsp salt
Directions
1. In a large bowl blend flour, butter, Crisco and salt until the mixture resembles meal.
2. Add 3 tablespoons ice water, toss the mixture until the water is incorporated, and form the dough into a ball. Knead the dough lightly with the heel of the hand against a smooth surface for a few seconds to distribute the fat evenly and re-form it into two separate balls, one for the top crust, a second for the bottom crust.
3. Dust the doughs with flour and chill, wrapped in wax paper, for one hour.
Pie Assembly
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
1. Scald the peaches a few at a time in boiling water for thirty seconds, then place in ice water. Once they're cool, peel peaches, cut in half and remove the pit, slice and toss with lemon juice in a large bowl.
2. Mix together dry ingredients and gently fold into peaches.
3. Roll out bottom crust, line pie plate with crust, and add peach filling, mounding higher in the center.
4. Roll out top crust, place over pie and dot with butter. Crimp the bottom and top crusts together around the edges to seal. Cut vent holes into top crust, lightly brush with milk and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
5. Bake pie for 10 minutes at 425 degrees, then reduce heat to 350 and continue baking for 40-50 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and filling is bubbling.
6. Cool on a rack before serving.