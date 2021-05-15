Stop and Shop: All the Denver Farmers' Markets in 2022

It's once again the time of year that farmers' markets sprout up all around the metro area. The lineup this year includes markets big and small, offering something for everyone — from fresh produce and meat from local ranches, to carefully crafted sauces and beverages, to simply a chance to get out in the open air and greet neighbors again.
Time to get out and shop! Here's our guide to farmers' markets in the metro area, starting with the first opening of the season.
Boulder Farmers Market Saturday
13th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Opens April 2
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Run by Boulder County Farmers Markets, which also operates the Longmont market, this venture focuses primarily on growers and local food producers. That results in a lot of produce, meats, handcrafted sauces, cheese, honey and fresh bread. The market runs through November 19, and no pets are allowed.
Longmont Farmers Market
Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont
Opens April 2
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There's plenty of parking at this weekly market, and around sixty vendors to visit from now until November 19. Pick up olive oil from Healthy Harvests, greens from Oxford Farms and visit the drip bar by Silver Canyon Coffee, to name just a few of the possibilities. Just leave the pets at home.
Southwest Plaza
Located in the parking lot at Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Opens April 30
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit with over thirty vendors including Cream City Market Cheese Curds, J & J Salsa, Mazzotti Farm and Mumm Farm. The market runs through October 29.
Highlands Ranch
Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch
Opens May 1
Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Run by Metro Denver Farmers' Market with over thirty vendors including Brad B Jammin Jam, Forte Farms, Martindale Farms and Rocky Mountain Rice. The market accepts SNAP and EBT cards and runs until October 30.
South Pearl Street Farmers Market
South Pearl Street between East Iowa and East Arkansas Avenues
Opens May 1
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For years, this bustling market has taken over Pearl Street on Sunday mornings, when it serves as much as a gathering place as a shopping area. There are dozens of vendors, seats for eating prepared foods, and samples to try. The market runs through November 13.
Boulder Farmers Market Wednesday
13th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Opens May 4
Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to dusk
This is the evening version of the big Saturday market, and while visitors will find the same good food and products from sixty-plus vendors, the market has a different vibe. This year the line up includes local yoga studio Yoga Pearl, which will teach two classes. It runs through October 5.
Cherry Creek Saturday
Cherry Creek Shopping Center at First Avenue and University Boulevard
Opens May 7
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Park for free at this Denver market and explore a mix of vendors offering prepared foods, produce and protein, and handicrafts. It's not as large as the Boulder or Pearl Street markets, but the well-curated lineup delivers all the fresh goods customers need. Visit now through November 5.
Southlands Farmer's Market
Southlands Shopping Center at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road, Aurora
Opens May 7
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This Aurora market offers a mix of local produce, meats and dairy, as well as handicrafts and curated pantry goods. The Local Colorado runs the market, which goes from now until September (the exact closing date is dependent on weather).
Festival Park Farmers Market
300 2nd Street, Castle Rock
Opens May 8
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit this market until the end of September depending on the weather. It's run by the Local Colorado and offers a mixture of local produce and handicrafts in downtown Castle Rock,
Parker Farmers Market
19565 Mainstreet, Parker
Opens May 8
Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
With over 100 vendors, this market in downtown Parker offers plenty to explore. Visit now until the end of October, weather permitting.
Erie Farmers Market
Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt Streets, Erie
Opens May 12
Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.
This evening market is a great place to enjoy with the whole family. It's run by Real Farmers Market and offers dozens of vendors, contact-free samples, and room for little ones to run around. The market continues through September 8.
City Park Farmers Market
City Park Esplanade at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street
Opens May 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Head to City Park for this reimagined market which has grown even bigger than last year. You'll find seventy-plus vendors and even more farms. Closing date is October 29.
Louisville Farmers Market
824 Front Street, Louisville
Opens May 14
Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pick up fresh produce, houseplants, vegetable starters, meats, handcrafted sauces, flowers and more at this spot run by Real Farmers Market, which will return every week through October 15.
Sol Farmers Market
Parking lot of Sol, 3010 East 6th Avenue
Opens May 15
Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This brand new market in Cherry Creek is run by Real Farmers Market. Expect small-batch foods and drink, produce and high-end local products through October 16. Highlands Farmers Market
Highlands Square at West 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard
Opens May 22
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Now run by HobNob Events, expect dozens of vendors featuring tons of freshly baked goods, food trucks, samples and more. The market will run through October 16.
Stanley Farmers Market
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Opens June 3
Fridays, 3 to 7 p.m.
Right next to Stanley Marketplace, this lively market offers a mix of handicrafts, local produce, baked goods, prepared foods and more. The market will run through the end of September. Bonus, because of the common consumption allowance, you can get an alcoholic beverage from one of the restaurants and drink it while shopping
Union Station Market
17th Street and Wynkoop Street
Opens June 4
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Though Boulder County Farmers Market will no long put on its market a this location, HobNob Events is launching its own version which will run through September 10. Vendors include Beyond Microgreens, Bjorn’s Colorado Honey, Centennial Cuts, Hearth, Morton’s Organic Orchards and more. Also look for giant pans of paella on the Ultreia patio.
Golden Farmers Market
Golden Library parking lot, 1019 10th St., Golden
Opens June 4
Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Celebrate the 20th year of this cute, compact, neighborhood market. There are pastries, local honey, pickles and produce available until October 8.
Arvada Farmers Market
Northeast corner of 57th Avenue and Old Wadsworth Avenue, Arvada
Opens June 5
Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This market in charming Olde Town Arvada will feature dozen of local vendors, farm stands, meat stalls and prepared-food stations. It will run through September 25.
Central Park Farmers Market
Founders Green at Central Park, on Syracuse Street and 29th Avenue
Opens June 5
Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There's live music or a live DJ every Sunday, the perfect soundtrack for produce shopping. The market goes through October 9.
Lakewood Farmers' Market
9077 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood
Opens June 11
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit this market through September 24. It's run by Metro Denver Farmers' Market and has around 15 vendors including Bjorn's Colorado Honey, Hinman Pie, Garza Farm and Styria Bakery II.
Littleton Farmers Market
Aspen Grove, 7301S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Opens July 13
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Until September 14, visit these twenty-plus vendors. Stands include Forte Farms, Rockin 4D Meats, Koglers Bakery and Bavarian Sausage Express.
Broomfield Farmers' Market
1700 West 10th Avenue, Broomfield
Opens June 14
Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
Held at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, this market includes meats and produce, prepared foods and food trucks and is entirely run by volunteers. To find it, just look for the tractor and little red barn. It's on through the end of September.
Cherry Creek Wednesday
Cherry Creek Shopping Center at First Avenue and University Boulevard
Opens June 15
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Park for free at this Denver market and explore a mix of prepared-food vendors, produce and protein stands and handicrafts. It's not as large as the Boulder or Pearl Street markets, but the well-curated lineup certainly can get shoppers what they need. Closes September 28.
Stead School at Reunion
18251 Homestead Trail, Reunion
Opens July 17
Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The vendors for this market aren't quite squared away yet, so look for a list coming up. It's run by the Metro Denver Farmers' Market and will go through September 25.
