Stop and Shop: All the Denver Farmers' Markets in 2022

The Boulder Farmers Market is open Wednesday and Saturday. Ashton Ray Hansen

Potatoes are popular year-round. Linnea Covington

Carrots from Brown Dog Farm. Michael Kimball

Fresh eggs are among the things you'll find at the City Park Farmers' Market. City Park Farmers Market

The Minoru Farm farm stand. Zephrine Hanson

Mile High Fungi's marvelous mushrooms. Linnea Covington

Croft Family Farm sells some nice-looking summer squash. Linnea Covington

Eat a Peach farm stand. Linnea Covington

It's once again the time of year that farmers' markets sprout up all around the metro area. The lineup this year includes markets big and small, offering something for everyone — from fresh produce and meat from local ranches, to carefully crafted sauces and beverages, to simply a chance to get out in the open air and greet neighbors again.Time to get out and shop! Here's our guide to farmers' markets in the metro area, starting with the first opening of the season.Run by Boulder County Farmers Markets , which also operates the Longmont market, this venture focuses primarily on growers and local food producers. That results in a lot of produce, meats, handcrafted sauces, cheese, honey and fresh bread. The market runs through November 19, and no pets are allowed.There's plenty of parking at this weekly market, and around sixty vendors to visit from now until November 19. Pick up olive oil from Healthy Harvests, greens from Oxford Farms and visit the drip bar by Silver Canyon Coffee, to name just a few of the possibilities. Just leave the pets at home.Visit with over thirty vendors including Cream City Market Cheese Curds, J & J Salsa, Mazzotti Farm and Mumm Farm. The market runs through October 29.Run by Metro Denver Farmers' Market with over thirty vendors including Brad B Jammin Jam, Forte Farms, Martindale Farms and Rocky Mountain Rice. The market accepts SNAP and EBT cards and runs until October 30.For years, this bustling market has taken over Pearl Street on Sunday mornings, when it serves as much as a gathering place as a shopping area. There are dozens of vendors, seats for eating prepared foods, and samples to try. The market runs through November 13.This is the evening version of the big Saturday market, and while visitors will find the same good food and products from sixty-plus vendors, the market has a different vibe. This year the line up includes local yoga studio Yoga Pearl, which will teach two classes. It runs through October 5.Park for free at this Denver market and explore a mix of vendors offering prepared foods, produce and protein, and handicrafts. It's not as large as the Boulder or Pearl Street markets, but the well-curated lineup delivers all the fresh goods customers need. Visit now through November 5.This Aurora market offers a mix of local produce, meats and dairy, as well as handicrafts and curated pantry goods. The Local Colorado runs the market, which goes from now until September (the exact closing date is dependent on weather).Visit this market until the end of September depending on the weather. It's run by the Local Colorado and offers a mixture of local produce and handicrafts in downtown Castle Rock,With over 100 vendors, this market in downtown Parker offers plenty to explore. Visit now until the end of October, weather permitting.This evening market is a great place to enjoy with the whole family. It's run by Real Farmers Market and offers dozens of vendors, contact-free samples, and room for little ones to run around. The market continues through September 8.Head to City Park for this reimagined market which has grown even bigger than last year. You'll find seventy-plus vendors and even more farms. Closing date is October 29.Pick up fresh produce, houseplants, vegetable starters, meats, handcrafted sauces, flowers and more at this spot run by Real Farmers Market, which will return every week through October 15.This brand new market in Cherry Creek is run by Real Farmers Market. Expect small-batch foods and drink, produce and high-end local products through October 16.Now run by HobNob Events, expect dozens of vendors featuring tons of freshly baked goods, food trucks, samples and more. The market will run through October 16.Right next to Stanley Marketplace, this lively market offers a mix of handicrafts, local produce, baked goods, prepared foods and more. The market will run through the end of September. Bonus, because of the common consumption allowance, you can get an alcoholic beverage from one of the restaurants and drink it while shoppingThough Boulder County Farmers Market will no long put on its market a this location, HobNob Events is launching its own version which will run through September 10. Vendors include Beyond Microgreens, Bjorn’s Colorado Honey, Centennial Cuts, Hearth, Morton’s Organic Orchards and more. Also look for giant pans of paella on the Ultreia patio.Celebrate the 20th year of this cute, compact, neighborhood market. There are pastries, local honey, pickles and produce available until October 8.This market in charming Olde Town Arvada will feature dozen of local vendors, farm stands, meat stalls and prepared-food stations. It will run through September 25.There's live music or a live DJ every Sunday, the perfect soundtrack for produce shopping. The market goes through October 9.Visit this market through September 24. It's run by Metro Denver Farmers' Market and has around 15 vendors including Bjorn's Colorado Honey, Hinman Pie, Garza Farm and Styria Bakery II.Until September 14, visit these twenty-plus vendors. Stands include Forte Farms, Rockin 4D Meats, Koglers Bakery and Bavarian Sausage Express.Held at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, this market includes meats and produce, prepared foods and food trucks and is entirely run by volunteers. To find it, just look for the tractor and little red barn. It's on through the end of September.Park for free at this Denver market and explore a mix of prepared-food vendors, produce and protein stands and handicrafts. It's not as large as the Boulder or Pearl Street markets, but the well-curated lineup certainly can get shoppers what they need. Closes September 28.The vendors for this market aren't quite squared away yet, so look for a list coming up. It's run by the Metro Denver Farmers' Market and will go through September 25.