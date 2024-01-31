 New Denver Restaurant Urban Cafe Serves Persian Specialties | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Recommended

Lunch Break: Urban Cafe Serves Persian Fare Alongside Sandwiches and Pizza

This newly opened eatery in the Denver Health Building at Broadway and Sixth Avenue is a family-run operation dishing out more than the usual midday staples.
January 31, 2024
Saffron-infused rice is served with a chicken and tomato stew.
Saffron-infused rice is served with a chicken and tomato stew. Molly Martin
Share this:
While some people are still working from home, many are back in the office, which means the lunch break is making a big comeback, too. For those working near downtown, options for a solid meal at a good price from a local spot are getting easier to come by. This week, try the Persian specialties at Urban Cafe.

What: Urban Cafe & Restaurant

Where: 601 Broadway, on the ground floor of the Denver Health building

When: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

For more info: Visit urbancafedenver.com
click to enlarge people standing in line inside a fast casual restaurant
The line moves quickly at Urban Cafe.
Molly Martin
Why we love it: In 2020, then-Westword Food and Drink Editor Mark Antonation wrote about a spot serving Persian food from a tent in a parking lot on Santa Fe. "It was too small and we did not have a good lease, so we closed it up," says Frey Asgari, who was the owner of Ladan's.

Now Asgari and those Persian dishes are back at another unexpected location — a space connected to the Denver Health building at Broadway and Sixth Avenue. Asgari opened the bright and airy cafe in late December, and it's been a welcome addition for Denver Health employees and the public alike (there's a parking lot right off Broadway, so it's easy to pop in for a quick bite).

Even when the line gets long during the lunch rush, it moves quickly thanks to the self-ordering system, and most of the food comes out fast. Breakfast is available from 7 to 11 a.m., with options such as smoothies, burritos and breakfast sandwiches. There is also a full pastry case and coffee lineup. From 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., the menu shifts to include personal-sized pizzas, salads, sandwiches and two chef's selections. 
click to enlarge a plate of hummus
A hearty portion of hummus is just $6.
Molly Martin
What's for lunch: If you're with a group or just like snacking for a meal, a starter section offers several shareable options including hummus, which comes in a very generous portion with toasted pita for just $6.

At $10 each, the small pizzas are a nice lunch deal, and the toppings options lean toward the unusual: Cheesy Eggplant with walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, green onions and house tomato sauce; Steak & Herb with creamy garlic sauce; and Garden Chicken with creamy garlic sauce, walnuts, basil, sun-dried tomatoes and tarragon.

Sandwiches range from $10 to $15; on a recent visit, the typically $12 Koobideh was on special for $10. Built on soft and chewy bread from a local bakery, it's loaded with a kabob-inspired beef patty plus lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Another sandwich standout is the $15 Creamy Pistachio Mortadella, with creamy burrata, chopped pistachios and pistachio cream cheese on focaccia. It's an indulgent lunch option that's still light enough to make it easy(ish) to go back to work.
click to enlarge a mortadella sandwich
The mortadella sandwich.
Molly Martin
The pair of Persian dishes under the chef's selection part of the menu may take a little longer to prepare, but they're worth the short wait. One is Ghormeh Sabzi ($16), described as "an herb rich stew served with saffron-infused basmati rice" that contains "lamb, kidney beans, greens such as leeks and spinach, plus fresh herbs such as cilantro, parsley and fenugreek and a bit of dried lime powder."

We sampled the Zereshk Polo ($14), which includes a heaping plate of saffron-infused basmati rice topped with pistachios and almonds, which add a bit of crunch, and barberries for pops of sweetness. The tender, slow-cooked chicken in a mildly spiced tomato sauce is served in a separate bowl, as is a side of creamy yogurt-based sauce. This is pure comfort food, and the serving is big enough to take home leftovers.
click to enlarge an ice cream float made with carrot juice in a glass
The Persian ice cream float is a light and refreshing dessert.
Molly Martin
Beyond the pastry case, the dessert offerings include one must-order: the Persian ice cream float. The Persian ice cream itself, which is also available by the scoop, is infused with saffron, rose and bits of clotted cream and has a sprinkle of pistachios on top. Instead of soda, though, it's submerged in fresh carrot juice for the float. The result is a light, only slightly sweet cold treat. "Once you try this, you’ll be hooked!" the menu promises — and we agree. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Ethiopian-Owned Lucy Coffee House Opens in Aurora

Coffee

Ethiopian-Owned Lucy Coffee House Opens in Aurora

By Danielle Krolewicz
Two Denver-Born Restaurants Are Expanding South — Way South

Food & Drink News

Two Denver-Born Restaurants Are Expanding South — Way South

By Tony White
Menus Just Released for 2024 Denver Restaurant Week

Things to Do

Menus Just Released for 2024 Denver Restaurant Week

By Molly Martin
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Steak, Sushi and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Steak, Sushi and More

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation