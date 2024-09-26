 Urban Cowboy Public House Opens in Denver, Serves Food from Roberta's | Westword
Brooklyn-Born Roberta's Brings Pizza and More to Urban Cowboy Public House

The new restaurant and bar are part of a boutique hotel opening in the historic George Schleier Mansion.
September 26, 2024
This marks the second time Roberta's has patterned with Urban Cowboy. Brandon Lopez
Denver's pizza reputation has been on the rise — so much so that while it was once tough to find a solid slice here, the Mile High City was recently named the best pizza city in the U.S. That proclamation did leave some locals scratching their heads, but no matter where Denver ranks nationally, there's no denying that delicious pies in a wide range of styles can be found in the metro area. (Check our pizza guide for proof.)

Now there's another contender on the scene. Urban Cowboy Public House has opened in the two-story carriage house behind the historic George Schleier Mansion at 1665 Grant Street, which is set to debut in October as the latest location of boutique hotel brand Urban Cowboy.

Responsible for the menu at Urban Cowboy Public House is Roberta's, a Brooklyn-born restaurant (and Michelin Bib Gourmand pick) that's known for its Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas. At Urban Cowboy, you can taste those pies along with other offerings such as pasta al forno, market vegetables and another Roberta's staple, its housemade bread and stracciatella. This marks the second collaboration between Urban Cowboy and Roberta's, which is also behind the food at the hotel's Nashville location.

Alex Jay, head of beverage and general manager for Urban Cowboy, has designed a cocktail menu that includes drinks like the Mama Rita, Public House Old Fashioned, Holy Molé, Little Charmer, Rattlesnake Jake and a seasonally rotating milk punch. Wine and local beer are also available.
The Urban Cowboy Denver project was first announced in 2022 and was originally expected to open last year; it occupies a Queen Anne-style mansion built by architect Frank Edbrooke for George C. Schleier, a hat tycoon and politician, in the 1880s. Its distinct architectural features include gargoyles, engraved Bavarian swans reflecting Schleier's German heritage, and an iconic dome; there are eight fireplaces, some hand-carved. For the past several decades, the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been used for offices.

Urban Cowboy partnered with GBX Group and Historic Denver to transform the space into an eighteen-room, cowboy-inspired getaway.

While we have to wait to see the full unveiling of the project, Urban Cowboy Public House and its 1880s-inspired vibes offer a taste of what to expect.

Urban Cowboy Public House is located at 1665 Grant Street and is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit urbancowboy.com or follow it on Instagram @urbancowboydenver.
