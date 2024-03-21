 Vine Street in Denver Announces Reopening Date | Westword
Vine Street Announces Reopening Date — Finally!

It's been closed for over four years.
March 21, 2024
It's been a long wait for the return of Vine Street.
Molly Martin
There have been rumors for.a long time, but now there's an official announcement from Vine Street Pub, which plans to reopen on May 15 after a four-year hiatus.

The sister restaurant of Boulder's Mountain Sun was a beloved staple for beer, burgers, wings and friendly hippie vibes in Denver's Uptown neighborhood since 2008...until the pandemic restaurant closures in March 2020.

During the shutdown, owner Kevin Daly took the time to give the building at 1700 Vine Street (which the company owns) some much-needed updating, including completely gutting the kitchen and bathrooms and replacing all the plumbing, which had corroded over the years.

But as time went on, the doors to Vine Street remained closed. In September 2021, Daly assured Westword, "We'll be back," though staffing up was the biggest struggle at the time.

And it still needs to fully staff up now. "We are currently hiring for all positions!" reads the March 21 Facebook announcement of its impending return. Those interested can apply at mountainsunpub.com/jobs.

Here's hoping all goes smoothly and that in less than two months, we can all head over for a cold Raspberry Wheat, Date Night Burger and a big order of hand-cut fries on the patio.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
