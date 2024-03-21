Vine Street Announces Reopening Date — Finally!

There have been rumors for.a long time, but now there's an official announcement from Vine Street Pub, which plans to reopen on May 15 after a four-year hiatus.
The sister restaurant of Boulder's Mountain Sun was a beloved staple for beer, burgers, wings and friendly hippie vibes in Denver's Uptown neighborhood since 2008...until the pandemic restaurant closures in March 2020.
During the shutdown, owner Kevin Daly took the time to give the building at 1700 Vine Street (which the company owns) some much-needed updating, including completely gutting the kitchen and bathrooms and replacing all the plumbing, which had corroded over the years.
But as time went on, the doors to Vine Street remained closed. In September 2021, Daly assured Westword, "We'll be back," though staffing up was the biggest struggle at the time.
And it still needs to fully staff up now. "We are currently hiring for all positions!" reads the March 21 Facebook announcement of its impending return. Those interested can apply at mountainsunpub.com/jobs.
Here's hoping all goes smoothly and that in less than two months, we can all head over for a cold Raspberry Wheat, Date Night Burger and a big order of hand-cut fries on the patio.