4
Waldschänke Ciders will begin pouring on October 2, 2019.EXPAND
Waldschänke Ciders will begin pouring on October 2, 2019.
Waldschänke Ciders

Waldschänke Ciders Brings a Taste of Switzerand to Denver This Week

Kristen Kuchar | September 30, 2019 | 10:56am
After years of planning, Waldschänke Ciders officially opens its doors on Wednesday, October 2, at 4100 Jason Street. When last we talked to Waldschänke's co-founder, John Dufresne, it was nearly a year ago, and the cider maker shared his aspirations for creating unique, Swiss-inspired ciders.

Even after permitting and construction delay pushed the opening out several months, housemade ciders won’t be ready for another thirty to sixty days, but Dufresne currently has sixteen taps from other Colorado cider makers to fill the gap. “We want to promote the industry,” Dufresne explains.

Local guest ciders will remain available even when Waldschänke cider is good-to-go. Producers on tap include Talbott’s, The Old Mine, Climb Hard, Wild Cider, Hard Summit (Scrumpy’s), Snow Capped, Boxing Brothers, Big B’s, Stem Ciders, Clear Fork, St. Vrain, BOCO, Colorado Cider Co., Colorado Plus 49, C Squared and Haykin Family (in bottles only).

The taps will pour guest ciders until Waldschänke's own products are ready to drink in a month or two.EXPAND
The taps will pour guest ciders until Waldschänke's own products are ready to drink in a month or two.
Waldschänke Ciders

As previously planned, Dufresne will create cocktail-inspired and barrel-age ciders, something he is happy to see other cideries now doing as well. One thing that sets Waldschänke apart is that Dufresne's product won't be filtered, just as it's done in Switzerland.

“I think you get better aromatics and a better taste,” he notes of unfiltered cider. “You get that true tavern taste…it’s what inspired us to even start this business.”

The taproom at Waldschänke Ciders.EXPAND
The taproom at Waldschänke Ciders.
Waldschänke Ciders

Dufresne make the cider along with his son, Keane, who has been in the craft beverage industry for more than ten years. The family business also includes John's wife Ruth, who was born in Switzerland, and Keane's wife Kelley, who will manage events and media. 

During the day, there will be locally roasted coffee available by Mad Loon Coffee Roasters. The facility has plenty of space, with the tap room and 2,400 square feet dedicated to production and a small area within that space for tours and private tastings.

The grand opening on Wednesday will have a food truck and live entertainment. Call 303-997-7375 or visit waldschankeciders.com for more details.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages, such as cider and mead.

