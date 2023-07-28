Navigation
Nonprofit We Don't Waste Is Changing the Narrative of Food Insecurity

The nonprofit has been helping redistribute surplus food to those in need since 2009.
July 28, 2023
An employee moves a pallet of recovered food at the We Don't Waste warehouse.
An employee moves a pallet of recovered food at the We Don't Waste warehouse. We Don't Waste
At an expansive, 11,000-square-foot warehouse at 5971 Broadway, 22 employees work with a team of volunteers to achieve a common goal: to combat food waste by redirecting excess unsold and uneaten food to those in need.

"We are trying to break the cycle of food insecurity and food waste, and one of the most effective ways to do that is to educate people," says We Don't Waste founder Arland Preblud, a University of Denver graduate and former lawyer who launched the nonprofit in 2009 with a simple yet innovative idea: to recover and repurpose food waste.

The effort began simply, with Preblud collecting surplus food from restaurants and catering companies and packing it in his Volvo station wagon. Soon, more businesses wanted to join the cause. Within the first three months of operation, he had collected over 270,000 servings of food and distributed it to those in need.

In the United States alone, as much as 40 percent of all food goes unsold and uneaten, often being discarded in landfills, where it can take over forty years to fully decompose. In Colorado, 33 percent of the household population is considered food insecure, meaning that roughly one in three people lack access to affordable and nutritious food.

We Don't Waste aims to bridge the gap by rescuing excess food from restaurants, grocery stores, catering companies and major corporations like Pepsi and airlines at DIA and dispensing it across the state to those in need in various ways, including delivering food to other nonprofits and schools and hosting Mobile Food Markets, which function as a type of farmers' market.
Volunteers distribute food at a We Don't Waste Mobile Market.
We Don't Waste
At these events, We Don't Waste volunteers line up fresh produce and crates of meals on folding tables, and anyone from the community can take what they need or want. "We want to provide people with the dignity to be able to shop. There is a stigma, unfortunately, if you go to a food pantry or food bank, but we want to make it as conformable and innocuous as we can," says Preblud.

The nonprofit saw a 65 percent increase in attendance at its Mobile Food Markets after the expanded Medicaid and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) program that provided relief during the pandemic was cut back as inflation-caused price hikes at grocery stores continue to put a financial strain on low-income families and individuals.

In addition to managing its Mobile Food Markets, We Don't Waste also provides bags filled with shelf-stable food and information about other food resources that are used by police to de-escalate situations by offer struggling families and individuals the support they need.
We Don't Waste trucks pick up food from all over the metro area.
Gina Parker
Recognizing the broader need for its services, other government agencies such as the Human Services Department have also reached out to the We Don't Waste team. "If you are applying for food stamps, you have to go into their facility. Well, what happens when a single mother has two kids she has to bring along with her? They're ticked off. They want food," explains Preblud. "We take those excess snack packets from Denver International Airport and all the airlines there to put together snack baskets to keep in the building, hoping to ease the tension. These larger corporations have more and more responsibility to give back to the community".

Preblud believes that advocating for more in-depth education regarding the food we eat and how it not only impacts our bodies, but our environment and the community around us, is the first step to stopping the food insecurity and waste cycle. "We started a small program with an education specialist. She would go into schools and conduct an audit regarding how much food they were wasting and what they could do differently to combat that," Preblud says. "They loved it. One thing led to another, and Denver Public Schools asked if we could run a program across all their schools."

For more information about We Don't Waste, including volunteer opportunities, visit wedontwaste.org. You can also support the organization by purchasing VIP tickets for Together We(e) Rock, a family-friendly concert featuring Grateful Dead cover band Shakedown Street at Levitt Pavilion on August 5. Adult tickets are $40.
Gina Parker is a Westword food and drink intern and is currently studying marketing, journalism and entrepreneurship at the University of Denver. She hopes to spread her love and passion for food and eating with the Denver community.
Contact: Gina Parker

