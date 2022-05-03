Welton Street Cafe Is Back With a Temporary Takeout-Only Location

Welton Street Cafe is back. After closing its long-time brick and mortar at 2736 Welton Street on March 12, the restaurant reopened in a temporary takeout-only space on April 28. The new space is a commissary kitchen at 2258 California Street. Later this year, the restaurant intends to open in its new permanent space at 2883 Welton Street.
When the Dickerson family closed the doors of Welton Street Cafe, they had hoped to reopen soon in a temporary space to serve to-go food and provide catering services while working on the new restaurant build-out — and after 36 years in Five Points, the family didn’t want to leave the neighborhood. A long-time customer reached out about the commissary kitchen just a block from Welton Street at Park Avenue West and California.
Though it dealt with some phone issues the first weekend, Welton Street Cafe was busy and regulars were thrilled to have the new to-go option. “It’s been like a reunion,” says Fathima Dickerson, the spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant.
GoFundMe, which is still accepting donations, and they are still applying for loans. The restaurant will operate out of the commissary until at least July, says Fathima, and likely through the opening of the new restaurant.
Fathima, who recently accepted two awards on the behalf of the restaurant (a leadership award in hospitality from Les Dames d’Escoffier Colorado and a community service award from Denver Public Schools), is hoping the new Welton Street Cafe will include the launch of a new nonprofit. Tentatively called the Five Points of Armor, it will “hold space for the collective to access resources and engage in dialogue that leads to building and rebuilding a better community,” reads the mission statement.
Welton Street Cafe's temporary location at 2258 California Street is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for takeout only. Orders can be placed by calling 720-901-9133, though that number is also temporary. For more information, follow it on Instagram or visit its Facebook page.