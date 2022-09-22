Welton Street Cafe's Temporary Location Closes September 24

After six months of serving a takeout-only menu from its temporary location at 2258 California Street, Welton Street Cafe will close on September 24. The 36-year-old restaurant has started the renovation of a new location at 2883 Welton Street, just a few blocks from the space it moved out of in March after 22 years, and it may remain closed until the new space is ready, which won't be until next spring at the earliest.
"It's been hard for our customers to navigate the three addresses," admits Fathima Dickerson, the designated spokesperson for the family that owns Welton Street Cafe. The takeout operation has been successful, but they have had issues with customers going to the wrong address, and the Dickersons miss the family feeling of in-house dining.
The new location still needs a lot of work, though, including a full kitchen, bar and dining area buildout. "It was always meant to be temporary," Dickerson says of the space on California Street. While it will be open through September 24, the menu this week will be determined by what's left in inventory, Dickerson notes — a kind of "cleaning out the pantry" menu.
Meanwhile, construction started at the new Welton Street Cafe, though progress has been slow — a wall has been taken down, and permits are in the works. But Dickerson says the new permanent space likely won't be ready until early spring 2023, and even that timeline may be optimistic.
Funding is a big issue. The Dickersons have not been able to get the loan needed for the full buildout. They have the funding to begin construction, thanks to community support raised through a GoFundMe, but they need support from an institution for the full renovation. Dickerson said they've been applying and meeting with people but have not been successful. "Sometimes you're like, how is this even happening?" she asks.
The family is disappointed about having to close, even just temporarily, but the past six months of moves combined with two years of operating a business during COVID have been draining. "But we're trucking along, and appreciate the support from the past six months," Dickerson adds. "It's been a good learning space."
Welton Street Cafe's temporary location at 2258 California Street will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for takeout only, through September 24. Orders can be placed by calling 303-296-6602. For updates, follow Welton Street Cafe on Instagram or visit its Facebook page.