Everywhere You Can Eat, Drink and Play Pickleball

As pickleball continues to increase in popularity, more places to play are popping up — and some also offer food and drinks so you can hang out and socialize after the game, too.
The latest addition to the scene is Epic Pickleball Club, which will celebrate its grand opening in Littleton on Saturday, April 20. “Our goal was to create a welcoming environment that made people want to stick around and enjoy themselves with friends and family,” says its director of visitor experience, Aubrey Leyden.
In addition to ten professional-grade outdoor courts, Epic Pickleball Club has community tables, a lounge area and options for food and drinks. "We wanted to be able to bring people together and create a sense of community where on-court competition meets hospitality, creating a true sense of belonging,” Leyden notes.
Robert Leonard, general manager of 3rd Shot Pickleball in Longmont, says that being a social sport is one of pickleball's biggest draws. “Serving food and drinks goes hand in hand with that social, community aspect of our favorite game,” he explains. “There's no better way to end your games of pickleball than with a beer and a burger with your friends — whether you've been friends for years or just met them on the court.”
Here are all the places open now and coming soon where you can eat, drink and play pickleball:
Epic Pickleball Club
1980 East County Line Road, Littleton
720-484-5869
When it debuts on April 20, Epic Pickleball will have four beers on tap, three of which rotate and are from Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora. It will also serve canned beer, wine, cocktails and seltzer. The club works with Etai’s to offer sandwiches, wraps and protein boxes. There are also quick snacks available such as Kind Bars, Clif Bars and trail mix. During summer, the club will host various food trucks to offer different cuisine options to members and visitors.
3rd Shot Pickleball – Longmont
20 South Bowen Street, Longmont
720-336-3389
3rd Shot Pickeball debuted in Longmont in November 2023, and Oskar Blues founder Dale Katechis is a partner in the project. It has premium outdoor court surfaces and a pro shop with gear and lessons. The CHUBurger food truck is located inside the Longmont facility and serves burgers and sandwiches, smoked wings, cheese curds and loaded fries with beer cheese. Beverage options include canned beer such as Dale’s Light Lager, Snowmelt seltzers and other canned cocktails. An upcoming expansion will include a larger bar with beer on draft, a restaurant and lounge area and three additional courts.
3rd Shot Pickleball – Wheat Ridge
3545 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge
303-731-3008
The Wheat Ridge outpost of 3rd Shot is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado, though its food selection is smaller than in Longmont. The options here include smoked brats, pizzas, soft pretzels and snacks like chips, muffins and granola bars. It also has a full bar with draft beer, wine, seltzers and non-alcoholic options. A third Colorado location of 3rd Shot Pickleball is coming to Avon.
Pickleball Food Pub
7647 West 88th Avenue, Westminster
720-707-3465
Despite its name, Pickleball Food Pub doesn't serve food on site, but you can order from neighboring businesses including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Renegade Burrito, Yak & Yeti and Thane’s Table. This 25,500-square-foot facility from Sam Brown, founder of the American Pickleball Association, does have a full bar with a lineup that includes mostly local beers on draft from spots such as 4 Noses Brewing Company, Left Hand Brewing and Breckenridge Brewery. It also boasts eight indoor courts with plans to add outdoor courts as well.
Sporty Pickle
8640 South Peoria Street, Englewood
Slated to open in May, Sporty Pickle will have a large food menu including a variety of sliders, pizzas and salads. There will also be more than twenty beers on draft, classic cocktails, smoothies, coffee and non-alcoholic cocktail options. In addition to pickleball, darts and cornhole, it also plans to offer Cosmic Pickleball in the future, with courts illuminated with neon lights.
Camp Pickle
Centennial and Globeville
"Pickleball is a lifestyle, not a trend," hospitality entrepreneur Robert Thompson told Westword in March 2023 when he announced his latest project, a pickleball-centric eatertainment brand. The founder of Punch Bowl Social will open two Camp Pickle locations in the metro area in 2025. The Centennial outpost will be located next to Topgolf and the other is part of a 41-acre development project in Globeville. The Camp Pickle brand is inspired by 1940s-era summer camps and each location will feature picnic areas and fire pits in addition to around fifteen pickleball courts. Wine, craft cocktails and beer will be available along with food described as “smoke-influenced Mexican and camp cooking" created by current Top Chef contender Manny Barella.
Chicken N Pickle
Thornton and Parker
With multiple locations in Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, Chicken Pickle is poised to make a big splash when it debuts two Colorado locations in 2025. Chicken is the highlight of the food menu, which includes smoked wings, chicken sandwiches, chicken salads and bowls, but there are also burgers, shareables and desserts. The Thornton location is coming to the Grove, a ninety-acre shopping and business center near I-25. The Parker location will be built at Gatherings at Parker, a 14.5-acre development near E-470.