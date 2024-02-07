Colorado Chef Manny Barella to Compete on The New Season of Top Chef

On March 20, chef Manny Barella will become the latest chef from Colorado to appear on Bravo's Top Chef. Season 21, which was shot in Wisconsin, will be the first hosted by season 10 winner Kristen Kish, who will bring "a fresh perspective, new rules and unexpected twists," a press release promises.
Barella is among the fifteen chefs competing this time around. He previously led the kitchen at the now-closed Bellota inside The Source; during his tenure there, he was named a semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category of the 2022 James Beard Awards and was one of StarChefs's Rising Star award winners that same year.
After leaving Bellota before it shuttered, Barella landed a new role as the culinary director of two concepts from Robert Thompson, the founder of Punch Bowl Social: the upcoming Camp Pickle, a pickleball-centric eatertainment venue set to open locations in Centennial and Globeville, and Jaguar Bolera, which will debut in Raleigh and Atlanta.
“I’m proud and humbled to be the only cheftestant representing Colorado in a season that’s stacked with incredibly talented chefs from across the country," Barella says. "The entire Top Chef experience has been extraordinary and unreal. I can’t wait to watch the adventure along with everyone else.”
