Reader: First White Fence Farm, Could Casa Bonita Be Next?

When news came down October 26 that the 45-year-old White Fence Farm in Lakewood would be closing on December 30, fans of fried chicken started squawking.

The early eatertainment complex, which opened in 1973 on what had been an actual working farm in what was then a largely rural area, took off on a concept introduced in the Chicago area almost fifty years earlier, and quickly became known here for big family meals with plenty of fun on the side.