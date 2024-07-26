Hot Dog! Cole Neighborhood Watering Hole Yacht Club Wins Best U.S. Cocktail Bar

There were a lot of smiles at Yacht Club last night as the crew in Denver watched the 2024 Spirited Awards Ceremony, which took place at the Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans.
The Cole neighborhood watering hole, located at 3701 Williams Street, next door to Brasserie Brixton, nabbed a huge honor during the July 25 ceremony: Best U.S. Cocktail Bar.
The award comes on the heels of a long run of honors for Yacht Club, which was opened by liquor industry pros Mary Allison Wright and McLain Hedges in late 2021. Known for slinging natural wine, killer boozy beverages and hot dogs, the mix has been a hit. Yacht Club was our Best of Denver pick for Best New Bar in 2023. That same year, it was the only Colorado spot on Esquire's list of the best bars in the country and was number 42 on the list of the 50 Best Bars in North America.
Like Denver's restaurant scene, local bar offerings have been getting more and more attention in recent years, and this latest honor proves that the Mile High is a top place to imbibe. Want further proof? Check out our list of the Top 100 bars in the metro area.