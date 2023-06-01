Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Awards and Honors

Hot Dogs and Natty Wine Are a Hit: Esquire Names Yacht Club One of the Best Bars in America

June 1, 2023 9:56AM

Natural wine, cocktails and hot dogs are all on the menu at Yacht Club.
Natural wine, cocktails and hot dogs are all on the menu at Yacht Club. Shawn Campbell
"This is our eighteenth edition of the list, and in all my years of bar crawls, I don’t think I’ve ever seen as much spirited originality — as many bars that make you say, 'So strange, yet so awesome,'" reads the intro to Esquire's 2023 edition of the Best Bars in America.

Is it a little strange to pair hot dogs with natural wine and excellent cocktails at a bar located in a relatively quiet north Denver neighborhood? Maybe. But is Yacht Club, located at 3701 Williams Street, a pretty awesome example of mixing high and low for an experience that's both memorable and welcoming enough to become a regular go-to? Definitely.

And the experts continue to agree. The bar, which debuted next door to Brasserie Brixton in December 2021, is having a hell of a year. Last June, it was named one of four U.S. finalists for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar at the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. In April, it nabbed the Best of Denver 2023 editor's pick for Best New Bar. In May, it landed at number 42 on this year's list of the 50 Best Bars in North America.
Yacht Club seamlessly mixes high and low.
Shawn Campbell
And now it's one of 33 bars on Esquire's list. That's an honor only a handful of other local watering holes have nabbed over the years.

In 2021, wine bar Noble Riot appeared among the honorees. The now-closed Shelby's Bar & Grill and Sean Kenyon's Occidental both got spots in 2016. A decade ago, Ship Tavern at the Brown Palace and Kenyon's Williams & Graham speakeasy made the first Denver splash in Esquire.

Kenyon, in fact, played an instrumental role in bringing Yacht Club owners Mary Allison Wright and McLain Hedges moving to Denver a decade ago. Their introduction to the Mile High was a long session at the original Squeaky Bean, where Kenyon worked at the time. "It was a life-changing night," Wright told Westword. "We went home and packed our stuff and moved to Denver. Sean's been such a big part of welcoming us."

Looking for more places to imbibe? Check out our list of the 100 Bars We Can't Live Without in 2023. Yes, it includes Yacht Club.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation