100 Colorado Creatives 3.0: Andrew Huffman

EXPAND Andrew Huffman, "Gravity." Andrew Huffman

#55: Andrew Huffman

Incoming RedLine resident artist Andrew Huffman hails from Kansas, bringing with him an up-to-the-minute artist’s-eye view and an arsenal of mediums, from wall projections to photographs altered through painting and drawing. Get to know Huffman as he speeds through the visual universe via his answers to the 100CC questionnaire

EXPAND Andrew Huffman overlooks Denver. Courtesy of Andrew Huffman

Westword: If you could collaborate with anyone in history, who would it be, and why?

Andrew Huffman: My sister Rachael Huffman. She was my biggest art inspiration and always encouraged my art practice with enthusiasm. She made incredible sophisticated sensory-based installation work and many other beautifully orchestrated art forms. We had the privilege to show together while I was at an artist residency called ChopChop Gallery in Columbus, Ohio, back in 2009. She had been living in Berlin for the last five or six years, and we talked about organizing a show there before she passed in an unexpected occurrence. She is present in every work of art I make these days.

Who in the world is interesting to you right now, and why?

Donald Trump. Who does not enjoy a good laugh coming from a frothing bigot who believes he is the smartest in the room? I despise political shenanigans, so sometimes it's healing to just laugh.

What's one art trend you want to see die this year?

Artists who think they are far more interesting and intriguing than non-artists. The world is already filled with plenty of narcissistic artists — we do not need any more of them. Tons of people who do not think they are artists truly are, in some facet of their existence.

EXPAND Andrew Huffman, "Pyramid Projection." Andrew Huffman

What's your day job?

Artist, mainly, along with serendipitous jobs and driving folks around.

A mystery patron offers you unlimited funds for life. What will you do with it?

I’d make as much artwork as possible and design more elaborate installations that incorporate costly uses of materials. I’d travel the world as much as possible, and help others do the same. I’d also enjoy helping other artists reach goals and platforms they never thought possible. I’d spread the money around to the people and artists I love and potentially set up an artist residency or school that had free tuition. I’d also design crazy things like a life-sized platform swing with thousands of strings, possibly a tickle machine (hard to explain), architectural things or playground designs or things in public spaces.

Denver, love it or leave it? What keeps you here — or makes you want to leave?

Denver is beautiful. I truly love Colorado and the culture here. If I could change one thing, it would be the cost of living. And I’d incorporate more opportunities for artists to survive here and make a living, as they can in some of the bigger art hubs like Los Angeles.

EXPAND Andrew Huffman, "The Thin White Line and the Space Between Us." Andrew Huffman

What's the one thing Denver (or Colorado) could do to help the arts?

Provide more opportunities for artists and collect more contemporary art. Also, have more art centers like RedLine that help everyone have equal access and opportunity to be involved in the arts.

Who is your favorite Colorado Creative?

Hands down, Clark Richert. His work is extraordinary, and he is a beautiful person inside and out.

EXPAND Andrew Huffman, projection. Andrew Huffman

What's on your agenda in the coming year?

Try to create as much artwork as possible that pushes me both conceptually and formalistically. Search out some teaching positions at local universities in painting, drawing, installation, sculpture and mixed media. Try to enjoy life as much as possible while maintaining a high level of artistic productivity and opportunity.

Who do you think will get noticed in the local arts community in the coming year?

Someone you’d least expect.

Learn more about Andrew Huffman online.

