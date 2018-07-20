Adolfo Romero Designs Hopscotch Courts Along Santa Fe Drive

People around the world were all children once, and most will never forget the first playground games they learned.

“It’s part of the memory for every kid. All over, you have at least one hopscotch game,” says Adolfo Romero, a Chilean artist living in Aurora. “In Mexico, it is called bebe leche. In Colombia, it’s called the plane, el avion. In my country, it’s called lucha. In Argentina, it’s called rayuela.”



Romero’s installation Timeless Games for Kids at Heart will be unveiled officially tonight, but his art is already in place along Santa Fe Drive. Taking shapes from Native American symbols, Romero designed four hopscotch courts for Denver's Art District on Santa Fe: Kokopelli the trickster, the feathered flying serpent Quetzalcoatl, the healing lizard and the symbol of life, the tortoise.

EXPAND Adolfo Romero's Kokopelli hopscotch court. Adolfo Romero

Romero originally developed hopscotch installations for his homeland. Raised in the northern Chilean port city of Arica, he moved to the Denver area from Santiago four years ago.