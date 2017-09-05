Director Amanda Berg Wilson Will Be a Big Presence This Fall

Amanda Berg Wilson has presence. Tall, beautiful and warmly expressive, with the carriage of a dancer (she once trained with the Houston Ballet), when she walks into a room, you notice. And now her presence is being increasingly noticed in the wider theater world, where she has two major projects coming up. You on the Moors Now, which she directs for the Catamounts — the Boulder company she founded — opens on September 8; the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ next immersive project, The Wild Party , also directed by Berg Wilson, is scheduled to run October 11 through 31 at Stanley Marketplace.

The Catamounts has been around for six years, but it’s still hard to describe the group’s work. A Catamount production is quick on its feet; it has depth, unpretentiously communicated, as well as surprise. The script is inevitably new, hip and witty. “Theater at its most effective expands our imaginative scope,” says Berg Wilson.

In Jaclyn Blackhaus’s You on the Moors Now, four well-known literary heroines — Jo from Little Women, Cathy from Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre and Elizabeth Bennet — do the unthinkable: They turn down marriage proposals. “This is a feminist piece,” says Berg Wilson. “It’s also about love and loss and who we think we are when we’re young versus when we get older. But it’s not political in an overt sense. The characters are seen through a postmodern comic lens: What if we put these women in the modern world being proposed to by condescending pricks?”

Food is an integral part of the Catamounts aesthetic. Every production features specially crafted beers, a unique cocktail and a dinner after each Saturday night show, specifically created to echo the play’s setting. The feast to follow Moors on September 9 includes shepherd’s pie with wild greens and a heather-infused craft beer. Berg Wilson believes food is essential to creating community. “I hate that space after a show — fabulous or mediocre or terrible — where everyone lingers awkwardly in the lobby, or has some contrived talkback or, worse yet, just gets back into their cars and separates from one another into the night,” she says. “Why not let a whole audience have dinner together? I mean, they just shared this weird transitory experience. They’re this instant community anyway — why not lean into it with a continuation of the experience? Plus, then the performers can meet the audience, which is just really lovely.”