You can see John Fielder's beautiful photos at the History Colorado Center, a hot place to visit this summer.

What are you doing this summer? With so many options in Colorado’s (very) great outdoors, you could use a guide to help you chart your plans.

Fortunately, our annual Summer Guide will hit the streets (and the web) on June 11. This special magazine inserted inside the regular issue of Westword will highlight all the coolest events during Colorado’s hottest season.

In addition to stories on some of this state’s must-visit spots and must-do events, Summer Guide 2026 will include comprehensive listings of events along the Front Range, everything from art markets to food festivals. And music events, lots of music events, ranging from single concerts to week-long festivals.

We’re collecting and compiling event listings right now. The deadline for inclusion is 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26; send information (nothing fancy: just the basic who, what, when, where and how much) to editorial@westword.com. We can take questions there, too: What are you looking forward to this summer?

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See you this summer!