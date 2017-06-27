Ten Things You Need to Know to Survive Bike to Work Day

Bike Denver Facebook

On Bike to Work Day, denizens of Denver hop on the saddle and sweat their way to the office to celebrate the noble art of bicycle commuting, and businesses reward these one-day-a-year road warriors with free burritos, bagels, beer and even bicycle rides. This year's annual holiday takes place on Wednesday, June 28. Whether you're a seasoned bike commuter who might be unaware of all the free stuff available (you thought you were just doing it for your health and the environment, right?) or a novice, here are eleven things you'll want to remember in order to survive and thrive on Bike to Work Day.

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

1. Bike lanes can be hazardous.

City governments love to tout the wonders of bike lanes, but many drivers still don't know what to do around them: Should drivers turn left in front of bikers? No! Should car passengers open their doors without looking? Hell, no! Should drivers park in the bike lane, just for a minute, of course, to deliver something? Would you park in a traffic lane? For those first-time commuters celebrating Bike to Work Day, head's up: Drivers often don't pay attention, don't know the rules of the road and treat bikers no better than a tumbleweed. Don't let the drivers squish you.

Brandon Marshall

2. Sure, eat some of the free food but not all of it.

On Bike to Work Day, restaurants, rec centers, libraries, bars, law-enforcement agencies, neighborhood groups, nonprofits, bike shops and health-related businesses offer up breakfast to bikers. It's easy to binge. One too many breakfast burritos before you pedal those last blocks to work, and you may be searching for the nearest bathroom – and good luck finding one in downtown Denver. Limit how much you eat – or alternately, pocket a few bagels and burritos to gorge on later.

Westword

3. Get off the sidewalk.

Just as drivers treat bikers terribly, bikers treat pedestrians like dirt. One of the worst infractions (and easiest way to get plowed over by a car exiting an alley) is to ride on the sidewalk. Sure, you did that when you were a kid. Mommy's not with you anymore. You're a full-grown adult. Bikes are vehicles. Take to the street.

EXPAND Courtesy Mathias Svalina

4. Dance in Spandex.

If the combo of spandex and dancing doesn't turn your stomach, consider stopping by the RiNo Art District Spandex Dance Party, where you can get your groove on to DJ Steeve while eating gorditas, sipping on iced coffee, and watching local artist Tuke paint live. You can also find out more about the Velorama bike race and music festival that will be taking over the neighborhood from August 11 to August 13. On top of all that, RiNo Velo will be on hand for light repairs, in case you broke your bike on the way to the party. Go online to the Spandex Dance Party Facebook page for more information.

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

5. You'll sweat.

If you're going more than a few blocks or shaking your spandex-clad booty, you're going to sweat – maybe a lot. So bring along a towel and a change of clothes. Just don't leave wet things in your bag: They'll mildew. Don't ask us how we know.

Brandon Marshall

6. Text and bike?

If you do, you deserve to crash. We hope you don't, but there's nobody to blame but yourself.

Read on for more survival strategies for Bike to Work Day.

