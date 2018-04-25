Nancy Smith and Frequent Flyers: Still Hanging Around Thirty Years Later

Nancy Smith launched Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance in 1988, never knowing whether or not she’d one day be celebrating its thirtieth anniversary. But here and now in 2018, Smith’s bright idea has become a little empire that supports a thriving educational program, professional and student performance companies and an annual international dance festival. But the project still faces difficulties, says Smith, who in her wildest dreams sees room for continued growth.

“I feel like it’s always a moving target for any nonprofit — it’s always two steps forward and one step back,” Smith explains. “The funding landscape shifts, property taxes increase. In terms of programming, we’re super-solid. We’ve produced amazing programming over thirty years. All of that’s great, but trying to be a nonprofit organization in this day and age is challenging.” Fundraising and wooing patronage turns out to be a big part of Smith’s life as artistic director. “A girl can dream,” she notes on the occasion of another milestone in Frequent Flyers history.

“On the art we’re making and the educational piece, I’m good about all that,” adds Smith. “Three years ago, I opened a second studio, so I’m now renting two big studio spaces — at Boulder rental prices. The margins are thin on any nonprofit education program, but what we do requires lots of space. Before, we could only run one class at a time, so it made sense to expand in 2015. As we grow our programming, we’re working on finding ways to increase our infrastructure.”