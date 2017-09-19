Bruce Campbell Makes an Ash of Himself in Hail to the Chin

Bruce Campbell’s latest book, Hail to the Chin, is a followup to his first collection of stories, If Chins Could Kill. Like that book, the new one is a fun, breezy read. “It’s got lots of pictures, won’t take you long,” Campbell says.

His stories, full of self-deprecating humor, chronicle time both on and off set over the last fifteen years. “I call it Act Two,” says Campbell. "It’s a little more mature, and fifteen years from now, I’ll do the final confessions. The industry’s changed a lot in the last fifteen years.”

Campbell has been at the forefront of those changes for well over two decades, having written, produced, directed and starred in television shows including Hercules: the Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess, Burn Notice and now Ash vs. Evil Dead. Both Hercules and Xena bypassed the traditional network system and were sold straight to syndication. Burn Notice again bypassed the networks and became a tent pole for the basic cable network USA. Campbell will adopt yet another distribution model with his latest project, this time streaming Ash vs. Evil Dead.