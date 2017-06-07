The Ten Best Comedy Events in Denver in June

Paula Poundstone headlines the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, June 18. PaulaPoundstone.com

A June day sees Denver at its loveliest: its streets peopled with sun worshipers and its balmy evenings ripe with promise. But it's not just natural urban splendor awaiting residents this month: June has enough comedy shows in store to tickle every rib in town. From locally produced talk shows to frantic riff-offs, the sheer breadth of entertainment options is staggering. Denver continues to draw top-notch talents like Dave Attell, Paula Poundstone and Brian Regan, but readers shouldn't overlook the efforts of hardworking local comics, who hustle and grind to produce showcases that rival anything going on at the clubs. Keep reading for the ten best comedy shows of June 2017, listed below in chronological order.

Sexpot Comedy Presents: David Huntsberger

Friday, June 9, 7 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

Sexpot Comedy is back with a new series of standup showcases at artsy Denver mainstay Syntax Physic Opera. After a smashing debut last month, the series continues on Friday, June 9, with headliner David Huntsberger. Former co-host of the Professor Blastoff podcast and SYFY's Reactor, Huntsberger is a brainy joke writer prone to hilarious digressions. He's appeared on Last Comic Standing as well as Comedy Central's Premium Blend, and he was recently a staff writer for The Benson Interruption. Sexpot has also booked local comic Nolawee Mengist; Caitie Hannan will emcee. Tickets, $7, are available at nightout.com.

Dave Attell

June 9-10, 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Comedy Works South

Dave Attell is the shlubby embodiment of standup comedy's subterranean id, perhaps more so than any comedian working today. Star of Comedy Central's cult-classic travelogue Insomniac, Attell has appeared steadily throughout his career in films like Trainwreck and Pootie Tang, as well as shows such as Ed and Arrested Development, but has always been at his best on stage. A maestro of filth whose proclivities were thoroughly documented on the Showtime series Dave's Old Porn, Attell's quick-witted raunch and fondness for the American road are on fine display in his recent special, Road Work. Returning to Comedy Works for the first time in years (he recorded the classic standup album Skanks for the Memories one rowdy night at the downtown location), Attell is a can't-miss proposition for true comedy fans. Tickets, $32, are available at comedyworks.com.

Nighttime Tonight

Thursday, June 15, 9 p.m.

The Deer Pile

Brian Flynn, a local comedian and co-host of The Revisionists podcast, has been quietly at work on Nighttime Tonight for months now, assembling a team of eager locals to write jokes and pitch segments for a new showcase modeled after late-night staples like Conan and The Daily Show, along with just a dash of Shandling-esque internecine struggle. Mostly however, Nighttime Tonight is intended to be a place where the Denver comedy community can gather and indulge its creative whims. Flynn and company will be collecting donations for a different charitable organization each month, a noble tradition that continues this go-around with proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Join Flynn along with June's lineup, which features local comics Mina Thorkel, Charley McMullen, Jason Keyes and headliner Mo Alexander.

Casa de Haha

Casa de Haha: The Ellen Episode

Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m.

Denver Open Media

Ellen Degeneres has achieved the type of single-name ubiquity only available to sitcom stars or daytime talk-show hosts, two fields of historic achievement for an affable comedian whose proud advocacy neither diminished nor defined her media empire. Her eponymous talk show, with its entrance boogies, viral stunts and goofy guest appearances, invented a distinct style of its own, which makes it perfect fodder for the Casa de Haha treatment. The brainchild of local standup Daniel Reskin, Casa de Haha plays gently parodic tribute to a different chat-show staple each month — last month's was a riff on The Daily Show — for a studio audience at Denver Open Media. Join Reskin, in character as "Allen," along with guests DJ Alisha B and Denver's favorite veterinarian comic, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, to enjoy this fun-filled taping, which includes all the free pizza and dancing your bellies and feet can handle. Visit the Casa de Haha Facebook event page to learn more.

Paula Poundstone

Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

Paula Poundstone is an icon of the standup medium. Despite having achieved only fleeting success on television, Poundstone has toured the country telling jokes for over thirty years, winning awards and penning a handful of best-selling books along the way. Instantly recognizable for her pantsuits and cat-jokes persona, and beloved by the totebag-toting listenership of National Public Radio, where she serves as a panelist on the weekly quiz show Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me, Poundstone remains quick on her feet and prone to riffs that make sure no two shows are exactly alike. Included on lists of both the best and the worst comedians of all time, Poundstone has had an undeniable influence on the craft of standup. Tickets, $35-$55, are available at altitudetickets.com.

Geoff Tice

Boulder Comedy Show – Fourth Anniversary

Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Bohemian Biergarten

For four years now, the Boulder Comedy Show has brought laughter to the historically joke-barren college town twice a night every Sunday. Seated Viking-style in the consistently packed taproom of the Bohemian Biergarten, beery audience members might be fickle, but they reward good jokes with hearty guffaws. Produced and hosted by Brent Gill, a dab-besotted CU alum with the stage presence required to warm up the crowd each week — no easy feat during any sports season — the Boulder Comedy Show boasts some of the best lineups in the state. Each week, Gill brings in the best local comics and national headliners; even The Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj dropped in for a surprise guest set. To celebrate the show's fourth anniversary, Gill is assembling a crew of Boulder Comedy Show favorites like Gary Anderson, Chrissie Mayr, John "Hippieman" Novosad and Mo Alexander. Admission is $5 at the door; visit the Boulder Comedy Show Facebook page to learn more.

Read on for more of Denver's best comedy events in June.

