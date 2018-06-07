Denver Comic Con: DMC Comes to the DCC

One of the pioneers of hip-hop is coming to Denver…but not to take the mic. Darryl “DMC” McDaniels is one of the founding members of the seminal hip-hop group Run-DMC, which deservedly scored a number of historic firsts in the genre: first to hit gold, platinum and multi-platinum records, first to win a Grammy, first to appear on MTV and the cover of Rolling Stone. And the legendary musician is also an old-school comic-book fan.

And that’s what brings him to the Mile High City: Denver Comic Con — which will be held June 15 to 17 at the Colorado Convention Center downtown — where he’s a guest courtesy of his independent comic imprint called Darryl Makes Comics (check the acronym), which he uses to reach out to fans of hip-hop and comics alike, motivating and inspiring kids with the same comic-book medium that inspired him as a kid. In honor of his appearance at DCC, we caught up with DMC over email to talk about his work, his life, and what he’s got in store for fans that have been following him since the 1980s.

DMC

Westword: So word is that you’re coming to Denver Comic Con 2018. What do you have in mind for the fans when they come by your booth?