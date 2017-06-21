Ten Awesome Summer Art and Craft Markets in Denver

EXPAND Find art inside and out at CherryArts. CherryArts

The world moves outside in summer, and so does great art, along with all the accouterments of food, drink and surprises that make outdoor fairs a picnic for hundreds. Whether these markets line city streets or poke up like wildflowers in parks or up in the hills, focus on fine art or handmades or both, they all have one thing in common: They bring you eye-to-eye with the artists. Here’s where to make some connections this summer.

The 16th Street Fair brings art to the city. Christopher Morgan

16th Street Fair

Skyline Park

Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free admission

The 16th Street Fair brings new life and retail energy to downtown Denver three times this summer, beginning on June 23 and 24, with an array fine art and craft vendors spread out in Skyline Park and the 16th Street Mall. You never know what you’ll find there, and if you miss the first dates, come back on August 11-12 or September 9-10 for more urban foraging.

Summer Flea 2017 will be an indoor/outdoor affair. Denver Flea Facebook Page

Summer Flea

Former Kmart on Broadway

383 South Broadway Street

Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$5 weekend pass (free for children ages 12 and under)

The Denver Flea greets summer 2017 by going even bigger, taking over the vacant Kmart building and parking lot near Broadway and Alameda Avenue for two big days of meeting trendy makers and retailers – more than 200 of them. We'll be dancing to live music and just hanging out while sipping our favorite beverages. The $5 fee covers both days, beer will flow, and the promise of air-conditioned browsing indoors means more stamina for shopping without dropping. Plus, part of the proceeds will benefit the Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute. Does it really get any better than that?

EXPAND Escape to Nederland for the juried High Peaks Art Festival. High Peaks Art Festival

High Peaks Art Festival

Town Square, Nederland

Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

If you’re up for a nice mountain day-trip and still want time to stroll by some great art, Nederland’s annual High Peaks Art Festival fits the bill perfectly: It’s close enough that you won’t be driving all day, yet you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world in Nederland, a funky little town in the shadow of the Indian Peaks that’s sophisticated enough to offer restaurants serving everything from burgers to Nepalese. Like Nederland itself, the show — which includes fine art, photography, sculpture, handmade jewelry, fiber arts and more — is small and well-curated.

EXPAND Summertime, and the living's easy at TheBigWonderful. TheBigWonderful

TheBigWonderful

Stanley Marketplace

Friday, July 7, 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, 4 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$5 to $59

If you like big, TheBigWonderful is already huge, no matter where it pops up for business. But when the combined art, retail, music and foodie fest teams up with the Stanley Marketplace on the Stapleton/Aurora borderline, it’s beyond ginormous, with more diversions inside and out than you could possibly take in on a single day. That must be why it lasts for three: The first evening kicks it all off with a ticketed beer fest and live music, and the Saturday Night Bazaar turns to elite shopping from curated vendors; Sunday’s Day Bazaar is tailor-made for families, with more than sixty vendors and food trucks, and music by Bob Marley, Madonna and Pink Floyd tribute bands. And that doesn’t even include Stanley’s own lineup of nifty boutiques and eateries inside. Best deal? $55 for the whole weekend gets you into everything — and kids ages 12 and under are always free.

EXPAND Find fun for everyone — and handpicked vendors — at the Summer Horseshoe Market. Horseshoe Market

2017 Summer Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market

Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

4345 West 46th Avenue

Free admission

In spite of having to push your way through a happy crowd, the first best thing you’ll notice about the Horseshoe Market is that it’s free — and then there’s so much more to appreciate. For one, Horseshoe curates a different mix of high-quality makers, artisans, vintage sellers and food trucks into every seasonal market, with a special emphasis on collaborating with and showing support for the brave and artsy entrepreneurs it fosters. And then there’s just the atmosphere it generates, full of hope and the flea-worthy promise of lucky finds. For an even more community-minded and food-focused experience, try Horseshoe’s offshoot, the Jefferson Park Farm & Flea, happening next on July 15 on 25th Avenue, between Federal Boulevard and Eliot Street.

