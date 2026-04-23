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This week around Denver, the Governor’s Art Show opens, DAVA offers a print crawl teaching various print-making techniques, and several other new exhibitions grace the city.

Use this list to catch up on local arts news, see new art and catch ongoing art shows before they close.

In Denver Arts News

ReCreative Denver Seeks Artwork for RePost Event: RePost is an anonymous art sale and benefit for ReCreative Denver. Artists donate postcard-sized works of art (four by six inches) in a medium of their choice. The artworks are hung in the store’s second-floor gallery and sold the night of the event for $25 each. Proceeds from the event support the mission and operations of ReCreative, an art supplies thrift store. Donations of artwork will be accepted through May 29, and can be dropped off or mailed to ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive, Denver Colorado, 80206. RePost will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on June 6.

RePost is an anonymous art sale and benefit for ReCreative Denver. Artists donate postcard-sized works of art (four by six inches) in a medium of their choice. The artworks are hung in the store’s second-floor gallery and sold the night of the event for $25 each. Proceeds from the event support the mission and operations of ReCreative, an art supplies thrift store. Donations of artwork will be accepted through May 29, and can be dropped off or mailed to ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive, Denver Colorado, 80206. RePost will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on June 6. May First Friday Vendor Registration: Vendor registration for the May 1 First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe is open, and several spots remain. May, June, July, and September registration is $50 for regular spots (assigned randomly), and $75 for corner spots. August First Friday pricing is TBA. Register on the ADSF website.

Vendor registration for the May 1 First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe is open, and several spots remain. May, June, July, and September registration is $50 for regular spots (assigned randomly), and $75 for corner spots. August First Friday pricing is TBA. Register on the ADSF website. Dairy Arts Center Announces 2027 Open Call for Art: Dairy Arts Center is currently accepting proposals from artists, curators, and collectives nationwide for exhibition opportunities in its 2027 visual arts season. The call welcomes submissions across all visual arts mediums and encourages ambitious, conceptually driven projects that foster dialogue and community engagement. The deadline to apply is April 30.

Art Shows Opening This Week

Interactive Artists Group Art Show

Artist reception: Thursday, April 23, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; coffee/brunch reception: Sunday, May 3, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; on display through May 5

JCC Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street

JCC celebrates the talent of the Interactive Artists Group through a vibrant collection of artworks created by local artists, showcasing their expertise across various mediums. “The Interactive class has become a very important part of my life. It gives me a chance to work with good friends who are extremely talented and willing to share their expertise,” shares participating artist Nina Molk. “We all are so different, yet have so much in common. Each artist’s work is so personal and so unlike anyone else’s in the room. Because of our similarities and especially our differences, we learn and grow from interacting with one another.”

“Drift” by Claire Ibarra in Mindscapes. Claire Ibarra

Mindscapes: The Art of Discovery

Opens: Thursday, April 23, 12 p.m.; on display through May 17

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

Mindscapes: The Art of Discovery is an imaginative exhibit featuring four artists: Daniel Bahn, Melanie Fischer, Claire Ibarra, and Betsy Kolt as they explore the “landscapes of the mind” through intuition and improvisation expressed in color, shape, and texture.

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35th Annual Governor’s Art Show & Sale

Opening night gala: Friday, April 24, 5-8 p.m.; on display through June 6

Loveland Museum, 503 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland

The Governor’s Art Show & Sale is a six-week exhibition known as one of the largest juried fine art shows featuring exclusively Colorado artists. This year’s show displays the work of 65 artists, including ten making their first appearance at the show. Artwork can be viewed in person and online throughout the exhibition. Opening night gala tickets are $100, while general admission is $7 for Loveland residents, $10 for non-residents and free for kids under 12.

New Work From Patricia Aaron, Michaele Keyes & Susan Rubin

Artist reception: Saturday, April 25, noon to 3 p.m.; on display through May 19

Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma Street

See Patricia Aaron’s Inspired, Michaele Keyes’s Joint Venture, and Susan Rubin’s Resilience at Spark Gallery. Aaron’s encaustic wax, inks, oils, acrylics, and textiles in Inspired trace an ongoing conversation between past and present — between ideas first imagined more than two decades ago, and those still unfolding. In Joint Venture, Keyes uses wood and other weathered materials gathered from forests, fields, stream beds, and alleys. Botanical artist Rubin’s Resilience explores the relentless persistence of the natural world as it provides a place to stand as we seek equilibrium in times of chaos.

DAVA Print Crawl

Saturday, April 25, noon to 4 p.m.

9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Learn different printmaking techniques around downtown Aurora during the DAVA Print Crawl. Participants will join Megan Morgan at the People’s Building to participate in the Human Tapestry Project. Meanwhile, a Print Crawl Passport will add six additional venues teaching various techniques.

Katie Taft’s Prednisone Sounds Sculptures in Sculpting Sound. Katie Taft

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Sculpting Sound

Opening: Saturday, April 25; on display through June 6

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Street

Sculpting Sound features multiple new sonic artworks by local visual and installation artists that will become an “orchestra” for a series of new musical commissions to be performed by the musicians in The Playground Ensemble. The artworks and composers’ scores will be on display at Leon Gallery through June 6. General admission is $20.

Ongoing Art Shows Worth a Visit

So On & So Forth – A Celebration of the Idiosyncratic is a group show. Michael Dowling

So On & So Forth

Through April 30

A. R. Mitchell Museum of Western Art, 150 East Main Street, Trinidad

So On & So Forth – A Celebration of the Idiosyncratic is a group show featuring the work of Colorado artists Rick Dallago, Michael Dowling, Charles T Levesque, Julia Martin, and Megan Wilbar. Curated by former Hollywood film producer and location scout-turned painter Dallago, the exhibition “examines the ways we perceive ourselves (and one another) through humor, irony, and layered storytelling.”

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Artwork by Vincent Cheap in his show Proximity to Joy opening at Feral Gallery this week. Vincent Cheap

Proximity to Joy

Through April 30

Feral Gallery, 738 East 18th Avenue

The work of Denver painter, filmmaker and musician Vincent Cheap is displayed in his show Proximity to Joy, in which Cheap studies his environment and personal history through human-like creatures and characters around him. This collection attempts to capture everything from simple moments of happiness to melancholy in dreamlike snapshots where reality is drowned in rich colors and textures.

Dirty Laundry

Through May 1

SP_CE 13 Contemporary Art Gallery, 3157 S Broadway, Englewood

Dirty Laundry is Denver artist Deanne Gertner’s debut solo show, featuring embroidered and beaded text on

men’s underwear, inviting audiences to audiences to reflect on the impact of language, power and gender.

Spring 2026 BFA Thesis Exhibition

Through May 1

MSU Denver Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive

Check out the research and work of 27 inventive artists and designers as they conclude their undergraduate studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver in this Thesis Exhibition. “This body of work represents a range of nuanced topics framing what it means to be an individual in contemporary society. Collectively, the artists consider how perception is shaped by social, cultural, and political systems — and whose experiences are centered or marginalized within them,” according to a release.

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Xi Zhang’s “Christina’s World” (detail), is part of Yes &… at BMoCA. Xi Zhang

Yes &…

Through May 3

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

In Yes &…, eighteen contemporary visual artists are “united by their human-centered focus and perspective” as AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous. The artists of Yes & remind viewers of what it means to be human through colorful, imperfect and beautiful work.

“The Golden Hour” by Gloria Campbell. Gloria Campbell

Embracing Change

Through May 3

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

Featuring the work of Lydia Riegle, Jean Smith and Gloria Campbell, Embracing Change meditates on each artist’s discovery that surrendering to the unexpected holds its own quiet reward. The show includes abstract mixed media, print work and sculpture.

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Alter Ego

Through May 3

NEXT Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

In this show examining the idea of “the other self,” NEXT Gallery artists invited artists from outside the gallery for pairings that create visual conversations that reflect, contrast, and complicate identity, looking into the hidden double, the public persona and the creative counterpart.

Nightcap features photos taken from 2019 to the present by nightlife documentarian Shadows Gather. Shadows Gather

Nightcap

Through May 3

Pon Pon, 2528 Walnut Street

Instant photography nightlife documentarian Shadows Gather has a new show opening at Pon Pon in the RiNo Art District — a space tied to the project’s origin story. Working primarily with Instax instant film, Shadow has built an ongoing archive of raw nightlife

portraits since 2019, documenting queer, punk, goth, and underground scenes as lived — not staged. Nightcap includes photos taken in Denver from 2019 to the present, and guests are encouraged to encounter the art casually while ordering a drink, talking with friends or passing through the room. “This was supposed to be my first solo exhibit in 2020. The bar and gallery closed because of COVID, and the show never happened,” Shadow says. “Coming back to do it now, in the same space, feels like picking up something that just got paused for a few years. Pon Pon has been part of this project from the beginning. It’s where I go. It’s home.”

Artwork by Jeanne Archer in Apis Opus. Jeanne Archer

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Apis Opus

Through May 3

NKollectiv, 3485 South Broadway, Englewood

Apis Opus is a juried show and a celebration of wax media. It presents a colorful display of 2-and 3-D artworks submitted by U.S. artists working in any beeswax-based media such as encaustic or cold-wax medium. All pieces in the show are derived either from beeswax-based media, alone or combined with other materials.

Gary Simmons: Rush

Through May 9

Cookie Factory, 425 West Fourth Avenue

The Cookie Factory‘s latest show features the work of Gary Simmons, known for using erasure as both a material process and a conceptual strategy. Recognized for his unconventional use of the blackboard, Simmons brings the medium into the exhibition space, drawing with chalk and partially erasing it by hand, commenting on history, imposed identities and a liberated vision of the future.

Ecosystems

Through May 15

DAVA, 1405 Florence Street, Aurora

In conjunction with Mo’Print, DAVA students ages 3 to 18, and guest artists Faith Williams Dyrsten, Virginia Diaz Saiki, Kristin Smith and Johanna Mueller represent animals, plants, and their ecosystems to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity through a variety of printmaking techniques.

“71 Cool Day for a Longhorn” by Alonzo Clemens. Alonzo Clemens

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Paper Works

Through May 16

Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive

Paper Works features twenty works on paper by Access Gallery artists in celebration of the gallery’s twentieth year in the Art District on Santa Fe. The exhibition brings together drawings, prints, and other works on paper that show where ideas begin. For many artists, working on paper is a starting point, a place to explore, experiment, and develop their practice.

Felipe Dominguez with art students. CHAC Galler

Flor y Canto Youth Art Show

Through May 17

Chicano Humanities & Arts Council, 7060 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

This show featuring the artwork of local youth was curated by Felipe Dominguez, a CHAC Gallery member who works with art students around Denver. Come support the young artists as they celebrate Flor y Canto through their creative work.

Nuestras Historias/Our Stories is Museo de las Americas’ first-ever youth-curated exhibition. Museo De Las Americas

Related Denver Creator Makes Art From the Skins of Invasive Species

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Nuestras Historias

Through May 17

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

Nuestras Historias/Our Stories is Museo de las Americas’ first-ever youth-curated exhibition, featuring work from young artists exploring themes of tradition, justice, identity and playfulness through embroidery, painting, drawing, ceramics, poetry and video.

YALLA and (UN)SEEN

Through May 17

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

YALLA is a solo exhibition featuring photographs and ephemera from Brooklyn-based, Lebanese, Palestinian-American photographer Marwan Shousher, while (UN)SEEN challenges viewers to see Palestinians as complete individuals with a deep connection to their land, ancestors, and the traditions they carry, featuring photographs of Colorado Palestinian families taken by local artists.

“Ecosystem” by Tom Ward. Tom Ward

Energy, Form, Flow

Through May 30

Pulse Visual Art, 3256 Walnut Street

This solo show featuring the work of Tom Ward is an ongoing exploration of how energy travels through both the natural world and human experience. Growing up in Southern California, Ward was immersed in environments defined by motion: ocean currents, shifting light, and the quiet complexity of living systems. Early fascinations with biology, from studying insects to watching fish glide through water, continue to echo through his visual language today.

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Beyond the Western Horizon at MOA. Courtesy of MOA

Beyond the Western Horizon

Through July 31

Madden Gallery at Museum of Outdoor Arts, 6331 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village

Celebrate the “reimagined myth, memory, and the enduring spirit of the American West” with Beyond the Western Horizon, an exhibit featuring twenty artists and over fifty artworks depicting aspects of the American West, from people and animals to landscapes, through a variety of mediums. “We’re lucky to live in a state with stunning natural resources, strong light and Western lifestyles stimulating our many talented visual artists,” MOA founder and director Cynthia Madden Leitner says.

Colorado State University showcases campus life, design and activism through archival posters from the ’70s at Morgan Library. CSU

On the Walls at CSU: Posters from the 1970s

Through August 16

CSU Libraries – Morgan Library, 1201 Center Avenue Mall, Fort Collins

Colorado State University showcases campus life, design and activism through archival posters from the ’70s at Morgan Library. The exhibition features posters, exhibition panels and publications produced at CSU in the 1970s and preserved in the University Archives.

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