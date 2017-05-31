Don't Miss These Five Gallery Openings This Week

Ryan Rice's R2 Studio & Gallery says goodbye to Tennyson Street. Ryan Rice

If you venture out into Denver’s arts and retail districts on the First Friday in June, you’ll get a serious injection of aesthetic politics and have a whole lot of fun. Consider these five openings as you look for places to start your journey.

EXPAND Gildar Gallery

Now More Than Always (Gimme Gimme the Money Please Please I Want the Money Please)

Gildar Gallery

June 2 through July 1

Opening Reception: Friday, June 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

In June, gallerist Adam Gildar turns over his space to artist/curator Taylor Balkissoon for Now More Than Always (Gimme Gimme the Money Please Please I Want the Money Please), a politically charged group show driven by tentative intersectionality in the art world, and how it feels to be different — in Balkissoon’s case, multiracial, queer and female — while seeking to achieve what feels like an unattainable norm. The show asks: Do black artists matter? Balkissoon weighs the insurmountability of unspoken privilege in what might be the most important exhibition in Denver this summer. The show includes work by Rashawn Griffin, Jibade-Khali Huffman, Tiona Nekkia McClodden, Shaina McCoy, Patrice Washington, Kahlil Cezanne Zawade and others.

2017 Sk8art Show

Abstract

June 2-30

Opening Reception: June 2, 7 p.m.

Anything goes — on wheels — in the annual Sk8art Show at Indyink’s Abstract retail store, for which a raft of local designers and artists contribute one-of-a-kind skateboard decks for your collecting and riding pleasure. Peruse, buy, and enjoy vintage skateboard films at the opening.

EXPAND Lowbrow celebrates five years on Broadway with the annual Custom Toy Show. Kidrobot, courtesy of Lowbrow Denver

The Lowbrow Fifth Birthday Custom Toy Show

Lowbrow Denver

38 Broadway

Opening reception: Friday, June 2, 7 p.m.

The fun continues on Broadway, where Lowbrow joins Indyink in presenting one of the shop’s biggest annual shows while also celebrating five years on the Baker neighborhood retail strip. More than thirty local artists are participating this year by decorating Lowbrow’s first custom DIY vinyl toy. The party will include brews from the Larimer Beer Company, signature Lowbrow enamel pins and new Kidrobot releases. And glitter — always glitter.

Read on for more of the best art openings this weekend.

