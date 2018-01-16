Review: Curious Continues Social-Issue Exploration With Detroit ’67

The title alone should prepare you for sadness, fear and violence: Dominique Morisseau’s award-winning Detroit ’67, now in its regional premiere at Curious Theatre Company, is set during the uprising in that city 51 years ago that took the lives of 43 people, 33 of them black. But the play’s beginning is deceptively humorous and low-key. Having inherited their parents’ modest home and a small inheritance, Chelle and her younger brother, Lank, have created an after-hours club to bring in extra income. Longtime friends Sly and the irrepressible Bunny are interested and sometimes helpful observers, as brother and sister set the place up, swap their scratchy turntable for a new eight-track player to provide music — the Temptations, the Four Tops, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles — and organize a selection of snacks and drinks. But where Chelle craves comfort, stability, the well-being of her son who’s away at college and a safe life for Lank. His ambitions are more expansive. He frets at the limitations placed on black people in Detroit, and wants to go in with Sly on a bar of their own.

The tone and dynamic become more urgent when Lank and Sly return from an errand carrying a badly beaten and unconscious white woman, whom they place carefully on the sofa. They saw her staggering along the street, they explain to an astounded Chelle, and her eyes were pleading in a way Lank couldn’t ignore. Nor could they take her to a hospital: What would the staff make of two black men bringing in a half-comatose white woman? Chelle senses that this newcomer, Caroline, represents danger, and her instincts prove right.