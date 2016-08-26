menu

Galleries: Art Gym, Counterpath and a Traveling Feast in Boulder

Galleries: Matt Sesow, RedHanded 8, Kim Shively and Alicia Ordal


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Galleries: Art Gym, Counterpath and a Traveling Feast in Boulder

Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:50 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
A piece of Genevieve Waller's Faux Bois puzzle, at Counterpath this weekend.EXPAND
A piece of Genevieve Waller's Faux Bois puzzle, at Counterpath this weekend.
Genevieve Waller
A A

Along the Front Range this weekend, you can travel to alternative places and spaces to participate in art that asks questions while leaving the answers up to you. Begin your journey at these three spots.

Terri Bell, mixed media from garden box: "bound," 20x20 on wood; "entwined," 18x18 on wood.
Terri Bell, mixed media from garden box: "bound," 20x20 on wood; "entwined," 18x18 on wood.
Terri Bell

bell & banowetz
Art Gym Denver
Through September 10
Terri Bell and Nicole Banowetz might seem like an odd couple for sharing the Art Gym’s gallery space — Bell’s dark and beautiful photo-based, mixed-media “Garden Box” works, which hang on the wall, muse on a secret garden, while Banowetz’s large-scale inflatable sculptures fill a room in odd white billows of pure form. But both explore human mysteries in engaging ways, making for an exhilarating and thoughtful duo show. Bell will give an artist's talk from 2 to 4 p.m. on September 3; hear Banowetz speak on her design process from 5:30 to 7 p.m. September 7.

Related Stories

Genevieve Waller, Faux Bois, with readings by Mathias Svalina, Jessica Lawson and Julie Carr
Counterpath
7 p.m. Friday, August 26
Free
Counterpath mixes things up with artist Genevieve Waller’s installation Faux Bois and poetry readings by Mathias Svalina, Jessica Lawson and Counterpath co-founder Julie Carr. Inspired by the decorative tradition of trompe l’oeil, Waller’s collection of photographs and sculptures opens a discussion about the nature of reality and the substitution of reality. And there will be food.

East, drink and contemplate climate change with Matthew Mazzotta at the Boulder Public Library.
East, drink and contemplate climate change with Matthew Mazzotta at the Boulder Public Library.
Matthew Mazzotta

Matthew Mazzotta, Harm to Table
Boulder Public Library
6 p.m. Saturday, August 27
Free
Local food and climate change will both be addressed when the Boulder Office of Arts and Culture presents a traveling series from New York conceptualist Matthew Mazotta. He'll start by unfolding his mobile, fold-up dining table on the Canyon Gallery Plaza of the BPL and then serving a meal representing foods facing extinction due to climate change over the next four decades; taste a menu of Ponderosa Osha Kombucha from Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Wild Sarsaparilla and Sweet Grass Soup created by Boulder chef Tim Hessenbruch, and chocolate financiers with local bee pollen made by Fortuna Chocolate. Future stops in the Boulder area include the 63rd Street Farm, 3796 63rd Street, on September 1; a to-be-determined spot on September 8; and Martin Park, Fordham Court and South 36th Street, on September 15. After that, Mazzotta plans to travel the nation, sourcing local foods in different regions. Visit the Boulder Arts website for more information. 

Want more? See the Westword event listings for current gallery and art museum exhibitions and openings in the metro area. 

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Art Gym
More Info
More Info

1460 Leyden St.
Denver, CO 80220

303-320-8347

artgymdenver.com

miles
Counterpath
More Info
More Info

7935 E. 14th Ave.
Denver, CO 80220

counterpathpress.org

miles
Boulder Public Library
More Info
More Info

1000 Canyon Blvd.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-441-3106

www.boulderlibrary.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >