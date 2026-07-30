Rock out with Velvet Daydream during Westword’s next membership concert

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Becoming a Westword member doesn’t just support local journalism. It grants you access to perks like exclusive merchandise, reporting … and kickass rock bands.

Fresh off a tour through the Midwest and East Coast, Velvet Daydream will play a free, private show for Westword members on Thursday, Aug. 27, inside of our newsroom at 1278 Lincoln St.

If you like to let the Led out or jam to Pink Floyd, there’s a great chance you’ll love Velvet Daydream’s raw sound, which evokes memories of listening to classic rock heavyweights for the first time. Songs like “Revolver” and “Love” might remind you of the Doors, while much of their most recent album, “Smoke & Mirrors” has some funk to it.

Band members Kaeden Keys (guitar, vocals), Ryder King (guitar, vocals), Jude Pfanstiel (bass, vocals) and Nick Schwartz (drums, vocals) all play their roles just right, from the guitar riffs to the bell-bottoms and button-downs. These guys can seriously rock, on and off the stage, and you can watch them perform and participate in a Q&A for free after signing up to become a member.

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Doors to the Aug. 27 show open at 3:30 p.m., with the band set to play at 4 p.m. A live interview will be held afterward.

Want to see Velvet Daydream live and get access to other exclusive Westword events, offers and merchandise? Sign up to become a Westword member for as little as $7 a month, and support local journalism.