Immigrant Youth Are Dreaming Up a Home in Basalt

Jeyson (left), Alexander and Gabriel use cardboard to create a skyscraper, which will be placed in the center of the gallery.

Art Base, a nonprofit cultural center in Basalt, is working with youth from the town's Latino immigrant community to create dream homes through art. Led by local artist Ajax Axe, the project is helping twelve young men and one young woman, some DREAMers and others recently arrived immigrants, to explore the concept of home and connect to where they live today.

Basalt is where many workers who serve the wealthy ski haven of Aspen live, and the economic gap between the two towns is stark.

"It's weird for them to live in this small community with such a big disparity," Ajax says. "There's this disenfranchisement...kids want to participate in events that are popular here, like skiing, but can't because of money, language."