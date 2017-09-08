Black Cube’s Avalanche Flushes Out Cold Facts About the Bottled Water Industry

We don’t always know all the facts about the water we drink, and that goes double for “enhanced” bottled water, a panacea for unslaked thirst when the tap water tastes bad — or worse, when there’s no fresh water even left to drink. Nevertheless, we grab for that La Croix, expecting a pure, refreshing product, when nothing could be further from the truth.

The Institute for New Feeling, a three-artist collective known for creating and “marketing” fake products that boast regenerative powers, from fragrances to concrete neck pillows, has joined forces with the Black Cube Nomadic Museum to do the same with enhanced water. The end product is a bottled water called Avalanche, manufactured complete with its own vending machines, which they’ll market, taking an absurdist approach, as a recycled beverage made fresh again by human usage.

The Avalanche project, also mounted in conjunction with the University of Denver’s Vicki Myhren Gallery and the Biennial of the Americas, will begin on Saturday, September 9, with an elaborate pop-up mock-filtration performance at, of all places, the Denver Wastewater Management facility, located along the banks of the not-so-clean Platte River. As Black Cube’s Cortney Stell explains, it’s a tongue-in-cheek response to the way branding whitewashes the truth about marketable products.