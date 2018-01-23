Join Itchy-O in Wishing Alejandro Jodorowsky a Happy Birthday

As a filmmaker, author, comics collaborator, tarot enthusiast and visionary, Alejandro Jodorowsky earned his status as a cult figure many times over, predominantly for such cinematic head-scratchers as El Topo, The Holy Mountain and Santa Sangre. On the local level, he’s also a major influence on members of Denver’s techno-marching band Itchy-O, whose members are cult figures in their own right.

“Many of us are in love with his work and have been inspired by his films and comics and books for a long time,” explains an anonymous Itchy-O spokesperson. “Even now, a lot of people catch the Jodorowsky reference in the new hats we incorporated into our show a couple of years ago.”

He speaks to "our own deep connections and affinity to esoteric and occult symbolism that we share with Master Jodorowsky,” the spokesperson continues. “We owe a lot to him as a true mystic and avant-garde pioneer. He’s a world-renowned psycho-magician, and he’s been into tarot since he was a young man. Tarot appears in many of his movies." And for those reasons, plus a modicum of pure love, they’ve decided to honor Jodorowsky on his 89th birthday with a shower of handmade tarot cards depicting his numerical birth card, The Emperor.