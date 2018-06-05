Lonnie Hanzon Gets Trashy With Fashion

“Come get trashy with us,” is Lonnie Hanzon’s pitch for his upcoming inaugural Trash Fashion Show benefit for the GLBT Community Center of Colorado. “Come look at our junk,” he implores. The Lakewood-based artist and immersive-events designer has no doubt stored up an arsenal of tongue-in-cheek invitations to buy tickets and come join him for a “trashay down the runway,” but his real hope is that the event speaks for itself.

Courtesy of Hanzon Studios

First off, says Hanzon, who’s created several community-building installations for PrideFest (including this year’s "Equal Threshold"), there’s the charitable cause attached: “The Center is best known for PrideFest, but they also have six or seven programs that are so important to the community, and that’s part of this, too,” he notes. “We’d like to see more support for these programs tailored to elders, youth and more.” Funds will also help to beef up PrideFest.

And then there’s the conservationist angle, which became more apparent to Hanzon while working at the environment-friendly Houston Zoo, where he mounts a holiday Zoo Lights display every year: It’s just plain shocking to him how much trash we actually throw away, and trash fashion is his way of introducing slow fashion and other concepts born of environmental awareness to an audience. “I’m blown away to learn that fast fashion makes up the third largest landfill product,” Hanzon explains. “We’re consuming more and more goods that don't last, so we throw them away. Companies like H&M were caught shredding metric tons of stuff every year that will never go away, and then the microfibers get into our landfills and then into our fish.”